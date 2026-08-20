Bruins Could Finally Name Their Next Captain

The Boston Bruins have been without a captain since Patrice Bergeron retired, and the organization has had plenty of time to figure out who should eventually wear the “C.”

The Bruins have several players who could make a compelling case, but there is one clear choice: David Pastrnak.

According to team President Cam Neely, a decision could be coming soon.

“I don’t know if you necessarily need to have a guy, unless there is that guy that really stands out.”

If Boston is finally ready to name its next captain, Pastrnak should be the guy.

That might seem evident to Bruins fans. While the Bruins have managed without a captain since Bergeron’s retirement, the time has come to officially pass the torch.

And Pastrnak has been one of the most important players in Boston for years. That’s why it makes sense for the organization to go ahead and make Boston officially Pastrnak’s team.

Bruins Should Put the C on Pastrnak

Let’s start with the most evident reason.

Pastrnak is the face of the Bruins.

He’s been one of the NHL’s elite offensive players for years, and he’s remained a constant through what has become a period of transition in Boston.

Pastrnak has remained.

That matters.

A captain doesn’t necessarily have to be the loudest player in the dressing room. He doesn’t have to give fiery speeches every night or spend every second yelling at teammates.

Sometimes, leadership is simply about being the guy everyone knows they can count on.

Pastrnak has earned that status for the Bruins.

There’s also the matter of credibility. It’s one thing to tell younger players what it takes to succeed in the NHL. It’s another thing to have spent years doing it at an elite level.

Pastrnak has been through playoff disappointments, organizational changes and the expectations that come with being a star in Boston.

He knows what wearing the Bruins sweater means.

And perhaps that’s exactly what the organization needs from its next captain.

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Pastrnak Is the Logical Successor to Bergeron

Nobody is going to replace Patrice Bergeron.

That’s not the direction Boston should be heading.

Bergeron was one of the greatest leaders in Bruins history, and trying to find the next version of him is probably a losing proposition. The Bruins don’t need another Bergeron.

They need David Pastrnak to be David Pastrnak.

That’s a much more realistic proposition.

Pastrnak doesn’t have to emulate Bergeron’s personality or leadership style. He can lead in his own way.

And frankly, there is something fitting about giving the captaincy to a player who has spent so much of his career carrying the offensive burden for the Bruins.

Boston is entering a different era.

The old guard is gone or nearing the end of its run, and the Bruins need to establish a new identity. Naming Pastrnak captain would be a simple way of acknowledging that the organization has moved into that next chapter.

There are arguments for leaving the captaincy vacant. There are arguments for giving it to another veteran.

But if the Bruins are finally ready to put a “C” on someone’s jersey, why overthink it?

Pastrnak is the team’s star. He’s been there through the transition. He’s earned the respect of his teammates and the fanbase.

Most importantly, he’s already acting like one of the faces of the franchise.

The Bruins don’t need to search for their next captain. They already have him.

They just need to finally put the letter on his chest.