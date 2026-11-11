Bruins Dangling Two Big Assets In Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Bruins might be ready to take a big swing ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline, and they have two assets to dangle as they scour the market for a blockbuster trade.

The Bruins aren’t in a hurry, but they’re doing their homework. According to the latest reporting, general manager Don Sweeney, president Cam Neely, and the rest of the front office are exploring what’s available on the trade market as they look to add to the current roster.

The Bruins Are Being Calculated With 2 Key Picks Available

Don’t expect a move in the immediate future. The Bruins are described as not rushing into anything, and the timeline appears to stretch beyond the present. Boston is gathering information now, with any significant action more likely to come later in the season.

When the time comes, they’ll have some valuable currency to work with. Boston holds its own first-round pick and also has Toronto’s first-round pick, giving the club two high-value assets to dangle in negotiations. Either pick, or both, could be used to bring in additional pieces.

These two picks, if used together, could land a player that would make an immediate impact.

The Bruins Want a Player With Term

Just as important as what the Bruins want is what they don’t want. The front office isn’t believed to be chasing a short-term fix. David Pagnotta said while on the Daily Faceoff Live show:

“I still think they want to bring in somebody, and they’re being responsible in this regard, looking to bring in somebody that can help insulate this club, not just this season… but beyond, so I think they’re exploring a lot of their options.”

Rather than overpaying for a rental, Boston appears to be weighing options that fit a longer-term vision. And there are some players available that seem like big swings.

We know that the Bruins have checked in on Dylan Larkin. He has yet to include them on his 10-team list of preferred landing spots. There’s talk out of Philadelphia now that Matvei Michkov is unhappy. The Bruins could take a shot at the pending RFA. Of course, the biggest swing would be Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s a rental, but if he’s willing to sign an extension, it’s a gamechanger.

The Bruins Will Be Selective

Offering up something as valuable as two first-round picks is risky. It also means the Bruins will likely be selective. With so many options being explored, they can wait for the right fit at the right price. Just the fact that they are making it known they are open to moving off those picks will keep conversations active. Whether it turns into a full-blown blockbuster remains to be seen.

The groundwork is being laid, the assets are in place, and the front office is keeping its options open.