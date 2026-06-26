Bruins Fans Should Worry about Radio Silence This Offseason

The offseason has been chock-full of action. There have been massive trades, key signings, and plenty of speculation. But one team that has shown nothing more than radio silence is the Boston Bruins. And that’s something that fans should worry about.

Other Atlantic Division teams like the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs have done their best to reload for another run next season.

Toronto, in particular, could be a dangerous team. The Leafs miraculously landed the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and seem poised to use it on Gavin McKenna.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have been ominously quiet. While there have been other teams that haven’t made any moves, they’ve at least been part of the chatter.

That’s not Boston’s case. GM Don Sweeney has been quiet, in fact, maybe a little too quiet. The club has clear needs, but hasn’t done much to address them at this point. Perhaps Sweeney is just biding his time. But judging by the way things are going, there might not be much in the pipeline unless there’s a stunner that fans haven’t gotten wind of.

Bruins Could Be Holding their Breath for Specific Free Agent

One of the possibilities explaining the radio silence could be the Bruins’ expectation of a notable player hitting the free-agent market. That player could be Rasmus Andersson.

Boston was in hot pursuit at the NHL trade deadline, pushing hard to land Andersson from the Calgary Flames. The Bruins had gotten permission to negotiate a contract extension with the 29-year-old, but the deal did not go through. The chatter posited that the Bruins even had a deal in place with the Flames. However, the entire situation fell through when Andersson wouldn’t commit to an extension as part of the deal.

Andersson went to the Vegas Golden Knights sans extension. It now seems that the Swedish blueliner will be looking to test the market.

Could it be that the Bruins are saving their ammo for Andersson?

That’s a possibility fans should keep in mind. The club could certainly use him on the blue line. But there are other crucial needs.

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Boston Needs Another Top-Six Center

The Bruins, like just about every other team in the NHL, need another top-six center. While the talk is that the club wants to extend Pavel Zacha rather than trade him, the fact remains that Boston needs more depth.

However, top-six centers are hard to come by. And even when they’re available, they cost an arm and a leg. There are none to be had this offseason in free agency. The options on the market could represent decent additions, but not the sort of piece the Bruins want to play with David Pastrnak.

Unless Sweeney has been extremely careful not to have information leak, the scenario unfolding could well be one in which the Bruins have a painfully quiet offseason.

That won’t sit too well with fans who want their beloved club to keep up with the Joneses of the Atlantic Division. Barring a surprising move, it looks like the Bruins will just roll everything back this upcoming season.