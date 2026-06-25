Maple Leafs Picking 1-2 in 2026 NHL Draft Would Be Cataclysmic

The idea of the Toronto Maple Leafs landing the second-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft is something that has fans dreaming of what could be.

The online chatter has certainly helped fuel the hype, with Matthew Knies becoming the topic of conversation.

Now, let’s assume for a minute that the Maple Leafs and Sharks agree on a deal, with the second-overall pick heading to Toronto. That situation could make the thought of the Leafs landing the first two picks cataclysmic for the rest of the NHL.

The Maple Leafs could walk away from the draft with two potential generational talents. Sure, that situation would come at the expense of someone like Knies, but with the Leafs looking to contend right away, fans might not complain about the move.

Beyond landing the two picks themselves, the question would be: What should Toronto do with the first and second-overall pick?

No Doubt Regarding 1st-Overall Pick for Toronto

There is virtually no doubt that the Maple Leafs will pick Gavin McKenna with the first-overall selection. GM John Chayka hasn’t been too good at hiding his intentions. During a presser on Thursday, Chayka made it clear that the organization had made up its mind about the selection.

While Chayka didn’t outright name McKenna as the pick, it’s pretty clear that will be the case. So, fans can just go ahead and assume it will be McKenna’s name called first on Friday night.

McKenna is a fine choice, risk notwithstanding. If he truly lives up to his potential, he could become the sort of scoring winger the Maple Leafs need to offset the loss of Mitch Marner.

That said, the biggest question remains at No. 2.

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Maple Leafs Should Target Defenseman with 2nd Pick

The knee-jerk reaction would be to just take Ivar Stenberg with the second pick. After all, landing the two best forward prospects in the draft would simply turn the Maple Leafs forward group into a sensational bunch.

But there is a more glaring need in the team’s lineup: A true number-one blueliner. The last time the Maple Leafs took a defenseman in the top 5 was back in 2012 when Morgan Rielly’s name came off the board at No. 5.

Yes, there have been other blueliners taken in the first round. But they haven’t been nearly as high as Rielly. For example, the Leafs took Timothy Liljegren at No. 17 in 2017. Then, they targeted Rasmus Sandin at 29th in 2018. The most recent defenseman was Ben Danford, taken 31st in 2024.

That situation means that the possibility of taking a blueliner like Chase Reid is one the team cannot pass up.

Ultimately, adding McKenna and, say, Reid, could set up the Maple Leafs for a generation. Both prospects could become the foundation of a core that could usher in a new era of contention in Toronto.

This entire conversation is contingent on the Maple Leafs landing the second-overall pick, of course. But if there’s a chance to make it happen, the organization would be remiss if it didn’t. While such a situation is unlikely to happen, it’s certainly fun theorizing about what could happen.