Bruins Have Prospects Suddenly Making Roster Decisions Difficult

The Boston Bruins have plenty of obvious roster decisions to make before the 2026-27 season begins.

But something more interesting is developing underneath them.

Several of the organization’s young players are starting to make those decisions much more difficult.

James Hagens is the most evident name. The seventh-overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft entered camp with a legitimate opportunity to earn a full-time NHL job after scoring six goals in two games at the Prospects Showcase. Bruins coach Marco Sturm has already said the 19-year-old is battling for a roster spot.

But Hagens isn’t alone.

Frederic Brunet and Dans Locmelis are also getting attention, and that is where things become particularly interesting for the Bruins.

Boston is trying to remain competitive in the Atlantic Division, but it also needs to determine which young players are ready to become part of the next version of the team.

Suddenly, there may be more of them than expected.

Bruins May Have More NHL-Ready Prospects Than Roster Spots

The Bruins don’t necessarily have room for every prospect who makes a strong impression.

That’s the problem they are starting to create for themselves.

Hagens is the clearest example. He already received a brief NHL audition last season, playing two regular-season games and three playoff games after finishing his sophomore season at Boston College. NHL.com identified him as a player expected to push for a larger role this season, particularly because Boston needs more talent down the middle.

Now he is competing for a permanent spot.

Then there is Locmelis, who has already made a strong impression in the organization after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The Latvian center is part of a growing group of young forwards pushing the Bruins’ established players.

Brunet presents a similar situation on defense.

The fifth-round pick from 2022 is coming off a strong season in Providence and is now trying to force his way into Boston’s conversation. The Bruins have already acknowledged that he is among the prospects on the cusp of contributing at the NHL level.

That’s exactly what a rebuilding organization wants.

The Bruins, however, aren’t rebuilding in the traditional sense.

They made the playoffs last season and added JJ Peterka during the offseason. They want to remain competitive.

That means Sturm has to decide whether these prospects are genuinely better options than some of the veterans ahead of them.

And that could make the final roster decisions extremely uncomfortable.

Boston May Have to Make Some Difficult Calls

This is where the Bruins could discover that having too many prospects knocking on the door is almost as complicated as not having enough.

Sturm has already seen what Hagens can do.

The coach had the young center skating with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov during the opening days of camp, and the trio developed noticeable chemistry during scrimmages. Sturm said Hagens could have scored three or four goals during one session.

That’s not the kind of performance a prospect can simply be ignored for.

But the Bruins also need to consider the development of players who don’t make the roster.

Locmelis and Brunet don’t need to be rushed simply because they have impressed in camp. They can continue developing in Providence and wait for the right opportunity.

The problem is that the more prospects who perform well, the more pressure there is on Boston to make room.

That’s particularly true if the NHL roster has veterans producing at replacement-level or struggling to justify their spots.

At some point, potential becomes more valuable than familiarity.

The Bruins could reach that point sooner than expected.

And that’s why this is actually a good problem for Boston to have.

Hagens, Brunet and Locmelis aren’t just fighting for jobs.

They’re forcing the Bruins to determine how quickly the next generation should take over.

If enough of them continue pushing, Boston may have little choice but to start making room.