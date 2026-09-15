Bruins’ Most Important Training Camp Battle Is About to Begin

The Boston Bruins have plenty of questions heading into training camp.

Who plays alongside David Pastrnak? What happens with the crowded bottom six? How does the defense look with Charlie McAvoy suspended for the first six games?

But none of those questions is as important as what happens down the middle.

The Bruins have been searching for a legitimate No. 1 center since Patrice Bergeron retired three years ago. The organization has tried veterans. It has moved players around. It has hoped someone would eventually emerge.

Now they may finally have their most intriguing answer.

James Hagens is coming.

The 19-year-old was the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and already received a brief taste of NHL action last season. He played two regular-season games and three playoff games after putting up 47 points in 34 games at Boston College. Pundits expect him to make the Bruins this season, although he could initially start on the wing before eventually moving back to center.

And after what Hagens just did at the Prospects Showcase, it is getting harder to argue that he should be treated like a long-term project.

Hagens Could Change the Bruins Down the Middle

The Bruins don’t necessarily need Hagens to become their No. 1 center on opening night.

They need him to make the decision difficult.

Fraser Minten is already locked in as part of Boston’s long-term plans after signing a seven-year, $50.4 million extension last week. He scored 17 goals and 35 points in all 82 games last season and became one of Marco Sturm’s most trusted young players.

Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm also give Boston experienced options down the middle.

But none of those players carries the offensive upside that Hagens does.

If Hagens demonstrates that he can handle NHL competition, create offense and hold his own defensively, Boston suddenly has a completely different set of options. He could start on the wing, according to some projections, or force his way into the center conversation.

And perhaps the most encouraging sign came before training camp even started.

Hagens scored four goals in Boston’s Prospects Showcase win over Buffalo on Sept. 13. That’s evidently not enough to declare him NHL-ready, but it is exactly the type of performance that creates pressure on a coaching staff to see what a player can do against better competition.

The Bruins have been waiting for this kind of problem.

Now they need to figure out how quickly Hagens can solve it.

This Battle Could Define Boston’s Season

There is a bigger reason Hagens’ development matters.

The Bruins made the playoffs last season and finished 45-27-10, then added JJ Peterka during the offseason. They are trying to become a legitimate contender again, not simply collect young players and wait.

That makes the center position particularly important.

If Hagens isn’t ready, Boston can lean on its veterans and allow him to develop gradually.

If he is ready, everything changes.

Suddenly, the Bruins could have another legitimate offensive weapon while moving one of their more experienced centers into a different role. It could also give Sturm the flexibility to spread his talent throughout the lineup rather than asking one player to carry too much responsibility.

And that is where this becomes more than a prospect story.

Hagens could determine how Boston constructs its entire forward group.

The Bruins don’t need him to be Bergeron immediately. That’s an impossible standard.

They just need to see enough to believe that he could eventually become the player they have been searching for since Bergeron’s retirement.

That makes this the most important battle of training camp.

Not because Hagens is guaranteed to win it.

Because if he does, the Bruins may finally have their answer at the position that has been holding them back for years.