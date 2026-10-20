Bruins Closing In on Contract Extension With Breakout 24-Year-Old: Report

The Boston Bruins appear ready to splash more cash on their young core, with one of their most versatile forwards approaching a new contract.

After enjoying a breakout 2025-26 campaign, Marat Khusnutdinov is closing in on an extension that would keep him in Boston beyond his current deal.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported on X on Tuesday, Oct. 20, that the Bruins and Khusnutdinov are nearing an agreement.

“Per sources, I’m told the versatile F Khusnutdinov and the @NHLBruins are closing in on a contract extension,” Weekes wrote.

No financial terms or contract length have been reported quite yet.

However, the turn of events comes at an interesting time for Boston, which has won five consecutive games and watched Khusnutdinov emerge as a valuable piece of head coach Marco Sturm’s lineup.

Bruins Closing In on New Deal With Marat Khusnutdinov

Khusnutdinov, 24, is currently playing out the final season of a two-year, $1.85 million agreement signed in June 2025.

The deal carries a modest $925,000 annual cap hit, per PuckPedia, and the forward is scheduled to become a restricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

His value has increased since signing that contract.

Khusnutdinov produced 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points across 77 games last season, setting career highs in all three categories. He also recorded a plus-12 rating while averaging 14:30 of ice time.

The Russian forward has maintained that momentum to begin the new campaign, registering two goals and three assists through Boston’s first nine games.

His latest goal demonstrated his importance.

During the Bruins’ 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17, Khusnutdinov scored the go-ahead goal with 6:24 remaining in regulation.

The winner helped Boston complete a sweep of its three-game California road trip and improve to 7-2-0.

Khusnutdinov’s versatility has also become an asset for Sturm. The forward has played both center and wing, contributed on the penalty kill and earned opportunities throughout the Bruins’ lineup.

Earlier this month, he was skating alongside Fraser Minten and JJ Peterka on Boston’s second line.

For general manager Don Sweeney, securing Khusnutdinov before a potential leap in production would cement certainty around the team’s emerging forward group.

What Could Khusnutdinov’s Next Bruins Contract Look Like?

The financial implications of a new deal could be remarkable.

In August, Heavy examined a potential $44 million contract for Khusnutdinov after Russell Macias of The Hockey News outlined what the forward could command in negotiations.

Macias suggested an eight-year extension worth $4.5 million annually might appeal to Boston, although Khusnutdinov’s representatives could pursue as much as $5.5 million per season.

That upper-end projection represented $44 million in total value.

However, the NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement, which took effect Sept. 16, reduced the maximum extension length for players re-signing with their current teams from eight years to seven.

Consequently, the previous eight-year framework is no longer available, and Weekes’ latest report floats no indication of the actual figures being discussed.

Boston has demonstrated a willingness to make ample commitments to younger players.

In September, the Bruins signed Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million extension, keeping another emerging forward in the organization for the foreseeable future.

Khusnutdinov’s rise has followed a somewhat different trajectory.

Originally selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft by the Minnesota Wild, he reached Boston through a March 2025 trade and initially struggled to capture a permanent role.

By the end of last season, he had earned Sturm’s trust through his speed, defensive responsibility and willingness to handle different assignments.

Now, that progression may lead into a lucrative payday.