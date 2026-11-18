The Boston Bruins are in the middle of their first three-game losing streak of the season. A 3-0 shutout loss to the Los Angeles Kings was a bit of a stinger. The Kings came in on a four-game losing streak of their own. But they came up big against the Bruins.

The biggest puzzle for Boston was goalie Darcy Kuemper, who stopped everything the Bruins threw at him – 29 shots in total. And that included a second-period penalty shot by Morgan Geekie.

After the game, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm diagnosed his team’s lack of success. He believes the Bruins’ real issue isn’t just finishing chances. He believes the team’s mental approach has become a problem. He said that no matter what happened, they were not going to win. It was one of those nights where nothing would’ve worked.

So How Big of a Skid Is Boston Looking At?

Looking at the scores across this losing streak shows Boston has more than a minor scoring hiccup. Before getting skunked by the Kings, the Bruins lost 5-2 to Montreal (Nov. 12), and 6-2 to Minnesota (Nov. 14). The math is as ugly as the record.

In those three losses, Boston was outscored 14-4. Even more frustrating, they outshot both the Canadiens (32-31) and the Wild (33-25) before coming out flat against the Kings. Sturm made it clear that his team’s mental unraveling was the central theme of Sturm’s press conference.

Kim Rankin of SI.com shared that, because his team was waiting for a spark, they began to play sloppy hockey: “I think we were all looking for one goal just to get us out of it tonight, but the problem was that goal never came. … We played more and more frustrated.”

The Bruins’ Energy & Bench Concern

What worried Sturm most against Los Angeles was the drop in energy. For him, that felt different from the losses to Montreal and Minnesota. In short, the bench was quiet, and the team was flat. Between shifts, Sturm noted that they just sat quietly on the bench; he “didn’t like it.”

There are no excuses. The schedule is what it is, and the team needs to play through any difficulties. Professionals must bring mental discipline and energy every night. As a coach, he can live with losing when the team works hard and executes. But he’s concerned when the team lets frustration impact its decisions.

The Bruins Need to Get Back to Square One

So, what to do now? Sturm won’t try to reinvent the wheel or write a new playbook. He simply said. We have to “go back to square one and remind ourselves what made us good.”

That means playing structured defence, staying aggressive, scoring on the man advantage, and being miserable to play against again. They’ve got to start the game with energy and work harder to score the first goal.

Right now, there’s cushion, so the Bruins can treat this skid as a hiccup. The team’s record is still a healthy 13-7-1, which is good for fourth place in a tough Atlantic Division. They are just two points out of the top spot. Three bad games don’t erase a hot start.

Wednesday Night’s Test Against the Red Wings

Fortunately, the Bruins have no time at all to stew about their skid. They meet the Detroit Red Wings tonight. Winning in Detroit would not only snap the losing streak, but it would also show they’ve fixed the energy and mental lapses Sturm called out.

The bottom line is that Sturm has named the problem. Now his players have to answer.