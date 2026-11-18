The Boston Bruins have dropped their third straight game by three or more goals. Marco Sturm cited one major issue.

Forget any statistical advantages or lineup changes Boston made for Tuesday night’s outing vs. the Los Angeles Kings.

Long story short?

One team skated onto the ice with a plan and executed it, and the other didn’t. To make matters worse, Boston acted like they didn’t want to be there on Tuesday.

Sturm took notice and called out his team’s lack of energy on the bench. Via Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now, Sturm said postgame, “Going back to our, the mental part of the game. I didn’t like it. It was very, very quiet. Not just in the building, but on the bench too. I just didn’t like it.”

When a team is playing in its own building and doing nothing to get themselves or the crowd going, it’s almost a guaranteed loss. In Boston’s case, it was a shutout loss.

They didn’t even remotely get going until the third period. Over the first two frames, Boston gave up two goals on 17 shots allowed. They shot the puck 13 times before finally finding their game in the third period and landing 16 shots.

By then, it was too late. They set the tone, played like a team whose minds collectively weren’t invested in the game, and skated away with the 3-0 loss.

Bruins’ Sturm Correct To Call The Team Out

It’s safe to wonder how many of those shots taken in the third were high-quality. It’s one thing to get shots at the net. But it’s another thing entirely if few of them have a greater probability of finding the net.

Even if they were high-quality chances, there is still the fact that the Bruins went 13:33 at one point without recording a single shot on net. Things had gotten so bleak that Sturm even mixed up his lines to create a spark. It still didn’t matter.

Over the past five days, Boston already couldn’t string together a single decent period of hockey. Throw in that they skated into the TD Garden like a team that looked as though it planned to take the night off, and Sturm had every right to cite their lack of energy.

Boston Reached A New Low In 2026-27

It’s hard to believe this is the same Boston Bruins team that crushed the Florida Panthers in every facet of the game a week and a half ago. Opponents have now outscored Boston 14-4 in the last three games. That’s an average of losing 4.66 to 1.33, and the differential is getting alarming.

Boston may not be last in the Atlantic, but they have been the Atlantic’s worst team since they took the ice against the Montreal Canadiens last Thursday. The good news is that it doesn’t need to be this way, and that this team is way too talented to let this poor play keep happening.

If they want to dig their way out of this slump, playing lazy hockey isn’t going to help. Boston has a chance to correct those woes on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings.