Bruins Minten Extension Could Become NHL’s Biggest Bargain

The Boston Bruins just rolled the dice on Fraser Minten big time.

Boston signed the 22-year-old center to a seven-year, $50.4 million extension that carries a $7.2 million annual cap hit beginning in 2027-28. The contract keeps Minten in Boston through the 2033-34 season.

On the surface, that might look like a lot of money for a player who has only 40 points in 107 NHL games.

Minten had 17 goals, 18 assists and 35 points in 82 games last season. Those are respectable numbers, but $7.2 million is usually the kind of money reserved for considerably more established players.

That’s why this contract could go one of two ways.

If Minten stops developing, the Bruins may have paid too much. But if he becomes the player Boston believes he can become, this deal could age extremely well.

As such, the Bruins aren’t paying $7.2 million for what Minten is right now.

They’re betting on what he becomes.

Three Reasons the Bruins Could Have a Massive Bargain

The Bruins Are Buying Minten’s Prime Years

This is arguably the biggest reason Boston made this move.

Minten is only 22 years old, meaning the Bruins aren’t paying for the decline phase of his career. They’re buying his most productive years.

The contract runs through the 2033-34 season, when Minten will be 29. He can become an unrestricted free agent at that point, according to PuckPedia.

That’s an important distinction.

There is a good chance Minten’s best hockey will come somewhere in the middle of this contract. If he develops into a legitimate second-line center who consistently produces 50-plus points, Boston could be getting his prime years for $7.2 million annually.

Sure, Minten could still be productive at 29. But the Bruins aren’t paying for those later years alone. They’re locking him up before he reaches what should be the most expensive portion of his career.

That’s smart roster management.

Minten’s Two-Way Game Gives Boston a High Floor

The Bruins aren’t simply hoping Minten suddenly turns into a 70-point scorer.

That’s what makes this contract interesting.

Boston GM Don Sweeney specifically pointed to Minten’s hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game and offensive growth when explaining the decision. Minten also led all NHL rookies with a plus-21 rating last season while finishing with 17 goals and 35 points.

That gives the Bruins something to fall back on.

Even if Minten never becomes an elite offensive center, his ability to play responsibly in all situations gives him a useful floor. If the offensive side of his game continues developing, however, his ceiling becomes considerably more interesting.

And that’s where the Patrice Bergeron comparison starts to make sense.

Minten doesn’t need to become Bergeron. Nobody should expect that. But if he develops into a highly responsible, two-way center who can produce 50 or 60 points while handling difficult minutes, $7.2 million could look ridiculously cheap.

The Bruins would have secured a potential franchise center before he reached his ceiling.

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The Rising Salary Cap Could Make Minten’s Cap Hit Look Like a Drop in the Bucket

This may be the biggest reason to believe the contract could eventually become a bargain.

PuckPedia lists Minten’s $7.2 million cap hit at just 6.34% of the projected salary cap when the extension begins.

That’s important because the salary cap isn’t staying where it is today.

As the cap rises, the percentage of Boston’s payroll consumed by Minten’s contract will shrink. A $7.2 million center may seem expensive right now, but that number could look completely different several years into the deal.

And if solid two-way centers eventually command $10 million or more, the Bruins could suddenly have one of the better contracts in the NHL.

That’s the gamble.

Boston could have waited for Minten to prove himself and then paid considerably more. Instead, the Bruins bought certainty before his price had a chance to explode.

If Minten becomes a 50-plus-point second-line center, this deal could age beautifully.

If he becomes something more?

The Bruins may have just found the NHL’s next bargain contract.