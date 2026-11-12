Bruins Should Monitor Michkov Situation in Philadelphia

The NHL rumor mill is all about the Matvei Michkov situation in Philadelphia, and fans on several other NHL teams are starting to suggest trade ideas.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov is drawing trade buzz after ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported that the 21-year-old would prefer a fresh start elsewhere. Citing multiple league sources, Weekes pointed to the Flyers’ underwhelming start and internal turmoil, noting that Michkov is in the final year of his contract and would rather not stay with the Flyers after this season.

Reports since Weekes’ bombshell say Michkov has not formally requested a trade, and the Flyers’ front office says they were caught off guard by the report.

Still, the situation appears to be heating up.

Flyers Are In a Tough Spot with Michkov

Elliotte Friedman said he has heard some wild stories over the past 24 hours about Michkov’s relationship with his teammates. He noted that the team held a recent gathering in a genuine attempt to bring players together. Apparently, it didn’t work. The incident on the bench happened afterward, leaving many disappointed.

Michkov said he’s happy and wants to concentrate on hockey. Friedman reported there’s a real issue. Flyers management has reportedly directed coach Rick Tocchet to lean on Michkov more, either to appease him or showcase him. Meanwhile, other teams have reportedly started checking in with Philadelphia to see whether he is truly available.

Should the Bruins Get In On This?

The Bruins could use another skilled top-six winger, and Michkov might be a good fit. At 21, he could grow into a long-term core piece, and he could make an intriguing linemate for rising star James Hagens.

The production is there, and there’s something about playing with and for the Bruins that changes players. Perhaps all Michkov needs is a fresh start and a Bruins’ team that is making some noise this season might be a solid landing spot. They have two first-round picks up for play in the trade market, and that might entice the Flyers if this situation isn’t resolved.

Michkov leads the Flyers with 10 goals through 20 games and is tied with Trevor Zegras for the team lead with 14 points. He also showed real promise as a rookie in 2024-25, tallying 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games. His numbers dipped last season, but he still scored 20 goals and 51 points in 81 games while averaging just 14:50 of ice time.

Is a Move to the Bruins Likely?

So what are Boston’s odds? Realistically, not high. At least, not right now. With Philadelphia insisting there is no formal request and others suggesting the Flyers would like to try and iron things out — potentially moving veterans before they move Michkov — the Bruins would be playing a long game.

Then again, maybe there’s an opportunity to pick up other pieces from the Flyers if Briere is looking to send out vets who aren’t part of their long-term vision.

For a Bruins club looking for reinforcements, kicking the tires makes sense. Whether that’s Michkov or a player like Travis Konecny or Owen Tippett, remains to be seen.