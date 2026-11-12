Flyers Make Major Change With Matvei Michkov Amid Trade Controversy

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a significant change to Matvei Michkov’s playing time, just days after controversy surrounding the young forward’s future with the organization erupted.

Michkov played a team-high 20 minutes and 44 seconds among Philadelphia forwards during Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers, a dramatic increase from his recent usage under head coach Rick Tocchet.

The 21-year-old played just 15:26 against the Vancouver Canucks on November 9, meaning his ice time increased by 5 minutes and 18 seconds in his very next game.

The development comes after reports surfaced suggesting Michkov could prefer a fresh start elsewhere, with questions about his relationship with the organization dominating headlines this week.

Although there’s no indication Tocchet increased Michkov’s minutes in response to the speculation, the change is certainly noteworthy given the circumstances.

Flyers Give Matvei Michkov Major Playing Time Boost Against Oilers

Michkov has been one of Philadelphia’s most productive offensive players this season, but his playing time has remained a topic of discussion.

According to CBS Sports’ official game logs, the young winger played 15:56 against the New York Rangers on November 5 and 16:27 against the Calgary Flames on November 8.

He followed those performances with 15:26 against Vancouver before Wednesday’s considerable jump to 20:44.

That was more ice time than any other Flyers forward, including Christian Dvorak, who played 20:04, and Travis Konecny, who logged 18:08.

Michkov also contributed offensively, assisting on Travis Sanheim’s third-period goal that tied the game at two.

The goal temporarily erased a two-goal deficit, although Evan Bouchard eventually secured the victory for Edmonton just 47 seconds into overtime.

It’s not clear why Michkov received such a large increase in minutes, but it is certainly interesting given the recent reports.

Flyers Push Back Against Michkov Trade Speculation

The change follows several turbulent days surrounding Michkov and the Flyers.

On November 10, ESPN hockey analyst Kevin Weekes cited multiple league sources in suggesting that Michkov would likely prefer a fresh start away from Philadelphia.

Weekes pointed to the team’s disappointing record and internal turmoil as potential factors behind the situation.

The report came shortly after Michkov was involved in a heated exchange with teammate Nick Seeler during Philadelphia’s victory over Vancouver.

However, the organization has strongly disputed the suggestion that Michkov wants to leave.

General manager Danny Briere subsequently clarified that he had spoken with Michkov and his representative, who denied being behind the substance of the report.

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli, Briere also made clear that trading Michkov was not part of Philadelphia’s plans.

Tocchet dismissed the speculation ahead of Wednesday’s game, while Michkov himself insisted he was happy in Philadelphia and focused on playing hockey.

The controversy has unfolded during a difficult start to the season for the Flyers, who fell to 5-10-6 following Wednesday’s loss.

Michkov remains a central part of Philadelphia’s long-term plans and is approaching restricted free agency following the season.

His increased playing time against Edmonton doesn’t necessarily resolve the questions surrounding his role, but it provides an encouraging development for a player whose relationship with the organization has been under intense scrutiny lately.