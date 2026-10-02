Bruins’ Trade Rumors Also Include 25-Year Old

The Boston Bruins’ recent trade rumor mill headlines have centered around Pavel Zacha.
For good reason, too — Zacha is entering the final year of his contract and is a proven producer who could help a contender in the right deal.
Zacha isn’t the only Bruins standout who is involved in speculation of late, though.
Mason Lohrei is another name whose time in Boston could be coming to a close.
Lohrei, just 25, is a different brand of potential trade than Zacha. He’s a player who could still be rising toward his prime.
That doesn’t mean the Bruins will keep him. It just could result in a different batch of teams being interested in acquiring him.
Mason Lohrei Trade Rumors
Lohrei was named in a new trade board put together by Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson.
He was given the No. 8 spot on the list, a combination of his talent and the likelihood that he’ll actually be traded.
Most of the players on the list are older — like Ryan O’Reilly and Dylan Larkin and Zacha — but Lohrei fits a different mold.
He’s still early in his career and might simply need a fresh start to unlock his full potential.
“Mason Lohrei surfaced in the rumor mill after the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Richardson writes. “The trade chatter carried on until July, making the 25-year-old defenseman a fixture on our NHL Trade Target Boards. However, the rumors faded as the offseason continued. In August, Lohrei told The Boston Globe that he was focused on improving his game to remain a full-time roster player with the Bruins. Lohrei was still with the Bruins when training camp opened last month, but the trade rumors had resurfaced. On Sept. 7, RG.org’s James Murphy reported that multiple sources claimed the blueliner was again drawing interest in the trade market.”
His contract situation is heading to a point when it becomes logical to trade a young player.
And as a 6-foot-5 defenseman with skill, Lohrei will have interest.
“A restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer, Lohrei could become a trade chip if he’s no longer part of the Bruins’ plans,” Richardson writes. “His situation could be worth monitoring as this season progresses.”
Solid Start
In the meantime, the Bruins have needed Lohrei to get off to a solid start this season. They have Charlie McAvoy suspended for the first six games.
Lohrei had an assist in the season-opening win, which is the best Boston could ask for.
The Bruins are also considering a trade of Henri Jokiharju, who was sent down to the AHL and cleared waivers, so if anything, they feel they have too many defensemen.
None of that means Lohrei is heading for a trade, but there’s been enough smoke here to wonder if there’s also fire.
Bruins’ Trade Rumors Also Include 25-Year Old