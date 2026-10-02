Bruins’ Trade Rumors Also Include 25-Year Old

The Boston Bruins’ recent trade rumor mill headlines have centered around Pavel Zacha.

For good reason, too — Zacha is entering the final year of his contract and is a proven producer who could help a contender in the right deal.

Zacha isn’t the only Bruins standout who is involved in speculation of late, though.

Mason Lohrei is another name whose time in Boston could be coming to a close.

Lohrei, just 25, is a different brand of potential trade than Zacha. He’s a player who could still be rising toward his prime.

That doesn’t mean the Bruins will keep him. It just could result in a different batch of teams being interested in acquiring him.

Mason Lohrei Trade Rumors

Lohrei was named in a new trade board put together by Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson.

He was given the No. 8 spot on the list, a combination of his talent and the likelihood that he’ll actually be traded.

Most of the players on the list are older — like Ryan O’Reilly and Dylan Larkin and Zacha — but Lohrei fits a different mold.

He’s still early in his career and might simply need a fresh start to unlock his full potential.