Bruins’ Troubling Record Raises Questions Despite Strong Start

The Boston Bruins have beat up on teams they should be getting the best of. The problem? They are awful against top competition.

With 27 points heading into Monday, Boston’s point total is good enough for a wild-card spot. Just days ago, they led the Atlantic before dropping two straight to the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild. Both were blowout losses.

To make matters worse, the Bruins’ record against teams with a higher points total heading into this week is not good. Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now shared:

“The Bruins are now 1-5-0 this season when playing teams ranked ahead of them in the league standings. Their one win came in a shootout against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Wild swept them in the season series, and they slid down the rankings after losses on Thursday and Saturday.”

This puts Boston in a tough spot. The good news? They have proven they belong in the playoff race. Boston has also blown out some contenders this season, like the Florida Panthers on Nov. 8.

That said, unless they solve the issues that sprang up last week, the current version of the Bruins isn’t good enough to contend with the NHL’s best teams. For that reason, they must either make adjustments or start exploring the trade market if their uninspiring play continues.

Previous Two Games Exposed Numerous Weaknesses In The Bruins

Getting outscored 11-4 vs. Montreal and Minnesota is the least concerning statistic. It’s the way those two opponents outscored them.

Montreal jumped out to a 5-0 lead last Thursday before Boston scored the final two goals, thanks to Casey Mittelstadt. Following the game, David Pastrnak highlighted Boston’s slow starts as an ongoing issue.

Things were worse against the Wild. While Boston answered after falling behind by three goals early, it seemed like every time they scored, Minnesota immediately returned the favor.

Fraser Minten cut Minnesota’s lead to 3-1 on Saturday at 8:45 in the second period. Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman scored at the 10:00 mark.

Pastrnak scored at 4:45 in the third period, cutting Minnesota’s lead back down to two goals. Then Danila Yurov scored at 6:15. That latest loss also led to a blunt message from Pastrnak.

Lately, things have gone from bad to worse regarding Boston’s performance against the NHL’s best teams. Nearing the quarter-season mark, it is safe to say the Bruins are good, but by no means a great team.

Boston Has Time To Get It Together Before Making Dramatic Moves

There are a few reasons Boston doesn’t need to panic yet. One, they are still 13-6-1, and every team struggles through horrific play in consecutive games in an 84-game season. That’s unavoidable.

Second, one of their better players, James Hagens, is out. Hagens went on injured reserve on Nov. 7 after bursting onto the scene with 12 points and six goals in Boston’s first 17 contests. Once he returns, Hagens will add another dimension to Boston’s scoring units.

It is also early enough for this team to mesh and start playing tougher opponents the same way they play against weaker opponents. That said, if Boston can’t get its act together against tougher competition as the calendar year comes to a close and 2027 arrives, they must consider making a big move or two.

That is, if they plan on being serious contenders in the postseason. By all means, they should.