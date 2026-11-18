The Boston Bruins will see Viktor Arvidsson in a different sweater Wednesday night.

Before facing his old team in Detroit, the winger gave a blunt answer about why he left.

Were the Bruins aggressive in trying to re-sign him?

“No, they were not,” Arvidsson told The Boston Globe after the Red Wings’ morning skate on November 18.

Arvidsson signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings in July. He had scored 25 goals and 54 points in 69 regular-season games during his lone year in Boston.

The deal came after the Bruins acquired JJ Peterka in a draft-day trade, a move Arvidsson acknowledged likely hurt his chances of staying.

Viktor Arvidsson Explains Bruins’ Quiet Free Agency Pursuit

Arvidsson told the Globe that talks moved slowly, with little happening before free agency opened. Detroit pressed harder as July 1 approached. He said the choice made sense for his family.

His answer adds context to the Bruins’ summer. Boston had discussed a two-year, $10 million deal with Arvidsson, according to earlier reporting by Heavy. That does not mean the club kept pushing once Peterka arrived.

General manager Don Sweeney said at the time that the Peterka trade changed Boston’s focus and its plans for opportunities for younger players. Peterka carried a $7.7 million annual cap hit, while Arvidsson ultimately received $5 million a year from Detroit.

The split ended a productive partnership. Arvidsson spent much of last season with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. Their line drew difficult defensive assignments and still produced offense. He told the Globe he enjoyed playing with both teammates and remains in touch with them.

Arvidsson added two goals in four playoff games against Buffalo before a broken rib and a small puncture in his lung ended his series. The Sabres won in six games.

Bruins Face Familiar Scorer Amid Offensive Slump

Arvidsson had eight goals and 15 points entering Wednesday’s game, with his goal total tied for Detroit’s team lead. His return comes at a rough moment for Boston’s offense.

The Bruins lost 3-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, their third straight defeat. They scored four goals across those three games and were shut out for the first time this season.

Arvidsson’s departure did not leave Boston empty-handed on the wing. Peterka gave the Bruins another scoring option.

But the timing of this matchup puts Arvidsson’s 25-goal season and the team’s summer decision back in view, just as Boston tries to find its scoring touch again.