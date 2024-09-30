Jeremy Swayman’s Agent Unloads on Bruins Front Office Over Contract Talks

Jeremy Swayman remains an RFA as he and the Boston Bruins have yet to sign a contract extension. Swayman became an RFA on July 1, and so far talks are still far apart.

On September 30, Swayman’s agent Lewis Gross, responded to the Bruins’ claims that his client was offered a deal worth $64 million. However, Gross is refuting that as he says he and Swayman will discuss the next steps.

“Normally, I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media. However, in this case, I feel I need to defend my client,” Gross said in the statement. “At today’s press conference, $64 million was referenced.

“This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations,” the statement continued. “Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level. We are extremely disappointed. This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here.”

Swayman is the Bruins’ starting goaltender and last season, he went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Bruins President Implies Contract Offer to Swayman

During a press conference on September 30, Bruins president and alternate governor Cam Neely addressed the contract talks involving Jeremy Swayman.

When asked how the negotiations were going, Neely hinted at an offer of $64 million being on the table.

“I don’t want to get into the weeds with what his ask is but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now,” Neely said.

His comment implied Boston offered Swayman a deal with $64 million, but Swayman’s agent has since refuted those comments.

When asked if he was surprised by what Swayman was asking for, Neely said he was, with a laugh.

“I think overall Don’s done a really good job of initial offers to players,” Neely said. “One of the things we talked about when he got the job was, being a former player, I’m not a big fan of low-ball, high-ball, figure it out somewhere in the middle. It’s like, OK, get the right comp, get the right comp, put the right offer on the table. I strongly believe that Jeremy wants to play here. I’ve asked him flat-out, do you want to play here, and he does. I believe that they’ll get a deal done. It’s unfortunate it’s not done today.”

Swayman is 79-33-15 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .919 save percentage, and 12 shutouts in his NHL career.

Bruins Name Korpisalo Opening Night Starter

Boston will open its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 8 against the Florida Panthers.

When the Bruins take the ice, coach Jim Montgomery announced Joonas Korpisalo would be the team’s starting goalie with Swayman still unsigned.

“The longer you go without seeing NHL shots and the longer you go without seeing that kind of tempo and pace in front of you, whether it’s a 5-on-5 scrimmage like we’ve been doing every practice or getting game reps, the further back you get pushed,” Montgomery said.

“And that’s why I referenced that, say a deal gets done (with Swayman) tomorrow, there’s only a possibility of two practices before (Opening Night). Korpisalo has done really well, and we’re confident in him. That’s why I referenced him starting Game 1,” Montgomery added.

Korpisalo was acquired this offseason from the Ottawa Senators in the Linus Ullmark trade.