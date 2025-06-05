Marco Sturm: 5 Fast Facts About The Bruins New Head Coach

The Boston Bruins announced the hiring of their third head coach since the start of the decade early Thursday morning. Marco Sturm, a 46-year-old first time head coach, will assume control of the Spoked B’s heading into the 2025-26 season.

“Our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively,” general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “We were also looking for a communicator and leader — someone who connects with players, develops young talent and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity and passion.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Sturm’s playing and coaching career:

1. Sturm Was A First Round Pick In The 1996 NHL Draft

Picked 21st overall in the 1996 NHL Draft, Sturm played his first eight NHL seasons with the San Jose Sharks. Sturm was drafted 35 picks before Zdeno Chara, who had the longest career of any player in the draft class and would eventually become his teammate.

“As a player, Sturm had 487 points (242 goals, 245 assists) in 938 NHL games over 14 seasons as a forward with the San Jose Sharks, Bruins, Kings, Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers,” read an article posted on NHL.com.

2. Sturm Was The Main Piece In The Joe Thornton Trade In 2005

In the dead of night on November 30th, 2005, Marco Sturm was the driving player in a trade that sent two other Sharks to the Boston Bruins in exchange for soon to be first ballot Hall of Famer Joe Thornton.

Thornton was drafted by the Bruins one year after Sturm, he played eight seasons with the B’s and was a captain for the last three seasons in Boston. This trade was considered a much needed shake up at the time for the two last place teams.

Along with Sturm, the Bruins acquired Wayne Primeau and Brad Stuart.

3. Sturm Was Patrice Bergeron’s Left Winger For Five Seasons

Sturm joined the team 2005 where he remained on roster for five years. As the left wing on longtime captain Patrice Bergeron’s line, Sturm has 106 goals and 87 assists in 302 games played in Boston.

“I think it’s great,” Bergeron said. “I’m very happy for him. He was an incredible teammate, and I’m not surprised he pursued coaching. He has a passion for the game, and I know he’s going to do an amazing job. There are a lot of guys who impacted my career in many ways and Marco’s one of them… I wish him all the best and I know he’s going to do great.”

Sturm built a legacy in Boston by scoring timely goals. In 2008, Sturm scored the game winning goal in Game 6 of the first round playoff series against Boston’s bitter rival the Montreal Canadiens to force a Game 7. Two years later, Sturm potted another game winner against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

4. Sturm Has Seven Years Of Coaching Experience

Sturm retired from the NHL in 2012 after 14 seasons in the league. Six years later, he was back in the show, but this time in a coaching role with the Los Angeles Kings. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the Kings before earning a pseudo promotion and taking over the franchise’s AHL team.

As the head coach of the Ontario Reign, Sturm posted a very respectable record of 119 wins and 80 losses in three seasons.

Before arriving in Los Angeles, he sharpened his iron for the German national team. He coached the team from 2015 to 2018 and enjoyed international success.

5. Marco Sturm Loves Boston

Sturm spent the last seven seasons in Los Angeles, but he did so without his family. He lived alone while his wife and two children stayed back home in Germany. Sturm says the sacrifice was worth it as he ‘chased his dream’ and ‘did it the hard way’. Now the family is reunited in Boston, his favorite city stateside.

“The people and the fans here are so passionate, I have a lot respect for that,” added Sturm. “They let you know if you’re not playing well, but I also know they are behind you when things are going well. For me, it’s all about it being up to us to get back to playing to our identity and our culture.”

“We loved it,” Sturm said about living in Boston 15 years ago. “The one big thing for us, too, coming from Germany and being close to Europe…the mentality that Bostonians have is closer to us. It was not a shock for me, it kind of fits right into our culture. We just felt very, very comfortable here. Almost just like home. For us, it’s nice to be home again.”