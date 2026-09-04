Bruins Trade Pitch Lands Shane Wright For Casey Mittelstadt, Draft Pick

A new trade proposal sends Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright to the Boston Bruins for Casey Mittelstadt, cutting $4.86 million from Boston’s cap.

Created on the NHL roster-building site PuckGM, the user-generated trade pitch arrives with the Bruins holding $5.39 million in space and Mittelstadt’s deal expiring next summer, leaving Seattle to weigh one rental season against a 22-year-old center.

The proposal sends Wright and Seattle’s 2027 fifth-round pick to Boston. The Kraken get Mittelstadt and Boston’s 2028 second-rounder. PuckGM‘s “Who Says No?” simulation, pitting Don Sweeney against Jason Botterill, returns a verdict of Botterill saying no.

Shane Wright’s Numbers Behind Kraken Trade Chatter

Wright was born Jan. 5, 2004, in Burlington, Ontario, and granted exceptional status in the OHL at 15. Kingston took him first overall in the 2019 OHL draft. He won gold with Canada at the 2021 World Under-18 Championship and the 2023 World Juniors.

He entered the 2022 NHL Draft as the consensus No. 1 pick. But the consensus did not hold and Wright fell to Seattle at No. 4 overall.

The 6-foot, 192-pound right-shot center has 36 goals and 42 assists in 169 NHL games, according to PuckPedia stats. He put up 44 points in 79 games in 2024-25. Last season the total fell to 27 in 74 games, with 11:55 of five-on-five ice time a night as Seattle’s third-line center.

His contract makes Wright an attractive trade target. The 22-year-old counts $886,666 against the cap through 2026-27. He becomes a restricted free agent at age 23.

His agent, Kurt Overhardt, worked with the Kraken over the summer to find him a landing spot, according to Pro Hockey Rumors.

Casey Mittelstadt’s Contract and the Boston Bruins Cap Sheet

Mittelstadt, born Nov. 22, 1998, in Edina, Minnesota, was Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey out of Eden Prairie High School and posted 30 points in 34 games in his one season with the Golden Gophers, according to Elite Prospects. Buffalo drafted him eighth overall in 2017. He took bronze and best forward honors at the 2018 World Juniors.

Nine seasons in, the 6-foot-1 left shot has 509 games, 96 goals and 182 assists. His high-water mark came in Buffalo in 2022-23, when he went 15-44-59 in 82 games. Colorado acquired him at the 2024 deadline. Boston landed him in March 2025 in the Charlie Coyle trade, and he finished last season with 42 points in 71 games and a plus-12 rating.

Mittelstadt counts $5.75 million against the cap through 2026-27, draws $5.5 million in cash next season with a modified no-trade clause attached, and reaches unrestricted free agency at age 28, according to PuckPedia.

Boston sits at a $98.61 million cap hit against a $104 million ceiling with $5.39 million in space and $615,000 in dead money tied to retained salary, according to Spotrac cap figures. The swap drops the Bruins to $93.75 million and clears a pending free agent off the 2027 books, with Pavel Zacha’s $4.75 million and a group of restricted free agents due before the ceiling climbs to $113.5 million. The cost is a 2028 second-round pick.

Seattle carries an $85.59 million hit, $18.41 million in space and $379,167 in dead cap, according to the PuckPedia cap sheet. Taking on Mittelstadt lifts the Kraken to $90.46 million, and the money comes off the books next July. What goes the other way is the rest of Wright’s team control, for a second-round pick two drafts out.