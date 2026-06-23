Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Bruins’ 25-Goal UFA Winger

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made some big moves already this offseason after their tough 2025-26 season. New Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka first traded Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Emil Andrae, Samuel Ersson, and a 2026 third-round pick. Then, Chakya brought in Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning with a major sign-and-trade.

However, when looking at how last season went for the Maple Leafs, it is clear that they should not be done making additions yet. The Maple Leafs’ goal for the 2026-27 season is to bounce back and be a playoff team again. With that, they have multiple roster needs that they should aim to address.

One of the Maple Leafs’ top needs is another scoring winger. Because of this, they are now being urged to target a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) from the Boston Bruins if he hits the market on July 1.

Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Bruins Forward Viktor Arvidsson

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jonas Siegel looked at 10 pending free agents who the Maple Leafs should consider targeting if they hit the market on July 1. Among the players who Siegel mentioned as a potential target for the Maple Leafs was Boston Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson.

“He’s tenacious, he’s quick, he can score and he would be a meaningful upgrade on some of the middle-six wingers the Leafs used frequently last season: Nick Robertson, Matias Maccelli, Max Domi and Dakota Joshua. Arvidsson had his sixth season of 20-plus goals last year for the Bruins,” Siegel wrote.

With the Maple Leafs needing more scoring, it would be understandable if they made a push for Arvidsson this offseason. The veteran winger is coming off a strong season with the Bruins, as he recorded 25 goals, 29 assists, and 54 points in 69 games. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a good fit on the Maple Leafs’ roster.

On a short-term deal, a player like Arvidsson could make sense for the Maple Leafs to bring in. He could fit well in their top nine and would offer them another option to work with on their power play because of his scoring touch.

Arvidsson Could Be a Good Veteran For the Maple Leafs’ Room

Another very appealing aspect about Arvidsson is that he is a forward with plenty of experience and is a well-respected leader. With the Maple Leafs going through a retool, bringing in a veteran forward who could help mentor their younger players, like Arvidsson, could certainly be beneficial for Toronto.

Arvidsson has also played in 91 career NHL playoff games. With the Maple Leafs looking to get back to being contenders, this element about the Bruins veteran winger only adds to his appeal.

With all of this, it would make sense for the Maple Leafs to target Arvidsson if he hits the market on July 1. However, with how well he fit into the Bruins’ system this past season, it would not be surprising if Boston works hard to re-sign him.