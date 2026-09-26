Former Sabres First-Round Pick Lands Another Opportunity

Alex Nylander flamed out after just 19 games with the Buffalo Sabres. He has since bounced around the NHL, failing to establish himself as a full-time player at hockey’s highest level.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the Calgary Flames from adding Nylander to a one-year, two-way contract off of his PTO, which they made official on Friday. For Nylander, it’s another opportunity to show that he can carve out a spot in the NHL should he find his way onto the big club.

For the Flames, they have, at worst, solid organizational depth. Nylander was a big part of the Toronto Marlies’ Calder Cup run in 2025-26, putting up 53 points and 24 goals in 65 regular-season games before scoring six goals and seven points in 24 playoff contests.

Should Nylander earn a spot with the big club, the Flames will have an experienced veteran presence in the locker room, which is key for a young hockey team looking to forge an identity this season. Nylander could also be a strong mentor for the next wave of prospects looking to earn a full-time role with the Flames if he ends up with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Former Buffalo Sabres First-Round Pick Earns Another Contract

Nylander’s best season with the Sabres organization came in 2018-19, when he logged 31 points and 12 goals for their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. He saw 12 games in Buffalo that season, recording four points, two goals, and 12:12 of average total ice time.

Following his departure from the Sabres, Nylander enjoyed his best NHL season in 2019-20 with the Chicago Blackhawks. He ended the year with 26 points and 10 goals across 65 games, with 12:08 of average ice time. He also appeared in eight playoff games that season, but failed to record a point.

Nylander also earned an extended look with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24, appearing in 28 games overall. He enjoyed a surprising stint in Columbus, where he played in 23 of those 28 contests, ending the campaign with 11 goals, 15 points, and 16:46 of average ice time. Unfortunately, his short burst of success didn’t last, and he has played in just five NHL games since.

Alex Nylander Is Another Reminder Of First-Round Picks Who Didn’t Work Out

While Nylander epitomized failed draft picks for the Sabres during the previous decade, he wasn’t the only one who ended up elsewhere. Sam Reinhart (2014) and Jack Eichel (2015) looked promising, but the Sabres could never get it together while the duo was in town. Eichel and Reinhart have since earned a combined three Stanley Cups.

Rasmus Ristolainen (2013) and Casey Mittelstadt (2017) each showed flashes, but neither helped the Sabres end their playoff drought. Ditto for Dylan Cozens (2019), who was traded just one season before Buffalo ultimately broke through and earned their first playoff berth in nearly a decade and a half.

Only captain Rasmus Dahlin (2018) lasted long enough to help Buffalo finally return to the playoffs. Dahlin has since established himself as one of the NHL’s most formidable defensemen and has become a perennial contender for the Norris Trophy.

Nylander, however, was one of the biggest draft busts of the 2010s, and that’s what many Sabres fans will remember about him. But the fact that teams still value his presence in their organization shows that he still has a role to play in professional hockey.