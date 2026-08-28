Buffalo Sabres Linked to Potential Connor Hellebuyck Move

The Winnipeg Jets prospects for the 2026-2027 season have been made more complicated after their franchise goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made his trade request from the organization public yesterday. This raises the sense of urgency for the team to get a Hellebuyck deal done soon as the new season approaches on the horizon. One team that could stand to take advantage of this situation is the Buffalo Sabres, having been a team that has already aggressively pursued Hellebuyck in the past.

Buffalo Sabres Make Sense for Connor Hellebuyck

There will be interest throughout the NHL for Hellebuyck’s services, after all he is one of the top netminders in the league. Buffalo is expected to be among the teams most heavily in pursuit of the star American goalie via The Fourth Period: “The Sabres are still believed to have serious interest in Connor Hellebuyck and today’s public declaration may move the needle with Buffalo or another club interested in his services.”

For Buffalo, Hellebuyck makes too much sense for them to pursue. The Sabres took that long-anticipated step forward into playoff contention last season. After winning the Atlantic division with a 50-23-9 record, they made an appearance in round two of the playoffs where they were eliminated by the Montreal Canadiens. The team had no issues scoring goals with their high-flying offense, buoyed by Tage Thompson. Their defensive unit was also strong, led by the first overall picks of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. With that said, the Sabres have lost notable pieces in each position this summer with the departures of Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch.

The Sabres biggest problem last season was in net. They lacked that elite starting goaltender that they could consistently rely on. Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen and Alex Lyon provided solid, but unspectacular performances in goal. Buffalo’s weakness in net was exposed in the semifinals, in which Montreal put the hammer down in the series. If this team wants to reach the next level when it comes to becoming a true Stanley Cup contender, they need to make a goaltending upgrade.

Hellebuyck is Buffalo’s Missing Piece

That is where Hellebuyck comes into play. Hellebuyck has made his mark as one of the NHL’s best in net. He has won three Vezina trophies, two Jennings and the Hart in his storied career. This past season was not his best statistically on a Jets team that took a major step backward in the standings. However, he still achieved success as he helped backstop Team USA to a gold medal victory in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hellebuyck has been around the game for a while now, having suited up for 11 years in Winnipeg. However, the 33 year old should still have plenty of good seasons left in him. This is an opportunity that this young up-and-coming Sabres team needs to pounce on, if the option is there. That is the question; Hellebuyck will have serious say in what team the Jets opt to move him to as he carries a full no-trade clause. Considering Buffalo’s a team on the rise, it would appear likely that they would be a team that would interest Hellebuyck. But, only time will tell.