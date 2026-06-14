Sabres Receive Discouraging Alex Tuch Update

One of the top free agents of this 2026 class is Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch. He is coming off another strong campaign in Buffalo, where he played a key role in the team finally breaking through for a postseason appearance.

The Sabres face complications with Tuch, based on the fact that he is a UFA this summer. In what projects to be a dry market, Tuch could receive a hefty payday if he were to hit free agency. While Buffalo have expressed a desire to reign Tuch, they would be unlikely to provide him as rich a deal as he could receive elsewhere. This has put his future with the team in question.

Alex Tuch Likely to Test Open Market

As July 1st continues to draw nearer, the prospects of Tuch sticking around in Buffalo lessen. Via insider Pierre LeBrun on The Athletic: “While no doors have been closed with the Sabres, it appears more and more likely that Alex Tuch will head to market.”

At points in the offseason, the Sabres have been bullish on their chances of extending Tuch. This could still happen, but the reality is this league is a business. While Tuch has been a great fit in Buffalo, it would not be surprising to see the 30 year old cash in when the free agency period opens up.

Tuch is in the prime of his career. This will probably be his last chance to sign a big ticket deal. By the time his next contract window opens up, he will be in the wanning days of his NHL tenure. Therefore, it is logical that he and his camp want to take advantage of this opportunity. The next question becomes which team does Tuch land at, if he indeed decides to move on from Buffalo?

Chicago Could be a Destination for Tuch

One team that should absolutely be one to watch in the potential Tuch sweepstakes is the Chicago Blackhawks. This is a destination that would make sense for both the player and team.

For Tuch, he would have the chance to ride the wing of Connor Bedard. Bedard is one of the top rising stars in the league, but he needs more support around him to take that next step. Tuch could be the ideal linemate that helps get the most out of his game. Plus, few teams would be able to give Tuch a more expensive offer than the Blackhawks with the squad entering this summer with over $40 million in salary cap space to utilize.

For the Blackhawks, it is time for this young rebuilding team to become more aggressive and leave the NHL’s basement. The moment has arrived to pursue top talent and surround the youth core that has been built by general manager Kyle Davidson. It would be preferable to acquire that piece in free agency, considering Chicago would not have to part with any of their valued assets in the pipeline. Tuch could be the dependable veteran addition this team needs in order to make that jump forward in the standings.