Sabres Could Face Extended Absences for Goalies, Expert Says

The Buffalo Sabres have sustained crushing losses in the crease over the last couple of days.

Last Thursday, the Sabres lost backup goalie Alex Lyon to what appeared to be a shoulder injury in a preseason match against the Detroit Red Wings.

Then, starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sustained a “tweak” on Saturday night against the Penguins, leading to speculation about the future of Buffalo’s two goalies.

But if one opinion proves correct, it might be a while before Sabres fans get to see their top two netminders in the crease.

According to medical expert, Dr. Harjas Grewal, both Luukkonen and Lyon have optimistic prognoses, but there’s always room for concern.

UPL with a tweak today and Lyon hurt on this play 2 days ago Wonder if Lyon subluxed (partially dislocated) his shoulder here Likely a short absence as long as shoulder feels stable and strong + no significant labrum damage https://t.co/CbH9ksSTM0 — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) September 27, 2026

Now, let’s start with Luukkonen. There’s no word on what the precise nature of the injury is. At the moment, it seems it’s just a precautionary measure by the Sabres to get him off the ice. However, Luukkonen did sustain two different lower-body injuries last season. As such, a “tweak” could just be a politically correct term to say that he has re-aggravated one or both of those injuries. The timeline is unclear and the team should announce whether Lukkonen would be ready to start the season or require time on the shelf.

As for Lyon, the worst thing is a shoulder injury with labrum damage, as Grewal pointed out. If that’s the case, the injury could leave the Sabres’ backup on the shelf for a while, potentially on a week-to-week timeline.

Sabres Do Not Need to Panic Just Yet

The Sabres have plenty of reason to be concerned about their goaltending situation, but there is no need to hit the panic button just yet.

There is plenty of concern regarding Lyon, although Lindy Ruff initially said he was optimistic that the injury was not serious. After Luukkonen then left Saturday’s game, Ruff unable to say whether he would be ready for opening night.

That leaves plenty of uncertainty, but uncertainty is not the same thing as a long-term injury.

The problem is not necessarily a problem. The injuries themselves aren’t really crushing. It’s the uncertainty that’s making everything much harder for the organization. And until the team can get a solid update on the situation for both netminders, the entire season could be in a state of suspended animation.

For now, Buffalo can wait for more information. But if both goalies are ruled out for an extended period, the Sabres will need to find an internal solution quickly.

Colten Ellis Could Become Buffalo’s Only Option

If both Luukkonen and Lyon are unavailable, Colten Ellis would suddenly go from the third goalie in Buffalo’s carefully constructed rotation to the team’s starter.

That would be a significant step up, but it is not necessarily a disaster. The Sabres entered the season confident in their three-goalie setup, and Ellis already proved last season that he can handle NHL action. He went 8-4-2 with a .903 save percentage and even recorded a 37-save shutout against Columbus.

Still, asking Ellis to carry the crease for an extended stretch would be different.

That is where the waiver wire could become important for the Sabres.

Vitek Vanecek was placed on waivers by the New York Islanders on Sunday, creating a potentially intriguing option if Buffalo needs an experienced stopgap.

The Sabres would not need him to replace Luukkonen or Lyon permanently. They would simply need another NHL-caliber goalie to bridge the gap until one of their top two netminders returns.