Sabres Could Turn 4th Overall Pick into Vezina Goalie

It doesn’t seem like the Buffalo Sabres are going to push back from the table and go golfing for the rest of the summer. The club seems dead serious about improving its roster as they look to compete for the Stanley Cup next season.

Part of that push is to find the best possible upgrade in the crease. After landing the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, it seems the Sabres are ready to weaponize that pick. And if a notable insider is right, Buffalo could transform that pick into a Vezina Trophy-winning goalie.

According to insider David Pagnotta, the chatter is that the Sabres could be looking to move current starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, while looking to bring in Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets.

It was evident in the playoffs this season that Buffalo needs more stability in the crease. Luukkonen got two starts and eventually gave way to backup Alex Lyon. Lyon kept the team afloat against the Boston Bruins in the first round, but just couldn’t help the club get past the Montreal Canadiens.

That said, it will take a lot more than just the fourth-overall pick to pry the gold medal winner away from the Jets. One would have to think that defenseman Radim Mrtka would also be a part of the conversation.

The Sabres, unfortunately, would be staring at some stiff competition for Hellebuyck. Other clubs have been a part of discussions, most notably the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sabres Get Major Business Done

Wednesday was a crucial day for the Sabres. The organization managed to get some major business done.

First was the sign-and-trade agreement involving Alex Tuch. The Move ended months of speculation regarding the 31-year-old.

Buffalo signed Tuch to an eight-year deal worth $10.5 million AAV earlier in the day. The organization completed the transaction by sending Tuch to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and depth forward David Kampf.

That move opened the door for the Sabres to re-sign one of the most coveted RFAs, forward Zach Benson. The team did not mess around, inking the 21-year-old to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract.

The deal ended speculation about a potential offer sheet, and whatnot. The move also signaled that the Sabres are looking to lock up their young core, as their competitive window seems to be just opening.

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Hellebuyck Would Catapult Buffalo into Another Level

With a young, emerging core just beginning to come into its own, adding a proven winner like Hellebuyck would catapult the Sabres into another level of contention. The team would move on from being a feel-good story into perennial playoff contender status.

That bodes well for a team that will be looking to upgrade across the board. The departures of Alex Tuch and Bowen Byram this offseason seem like necessary moves aimed at trimming uncertainty surrounding the team.

The good news is that years of stockpiling picks and prospects could allow the organization to add key pieces to seriously contend in the coming years.

It’s worth noting that fans shouldn’t be disappointed if the Sabres don’t blow the doors off the NHL in the coming days. There will be plenty of time this summer to figure out the moves ahead.