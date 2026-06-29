Sabres-Jets Smasher Possible as Vezina Winner Willing to Waive

The rumor mill took a bit of a hit over the weekend as a purported Buffalo Sabres-Winnipeg Jets massive trade did not materialize.

There was plenty of chatter that the Sabres had a deal in place to land Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck. In fact, one of the pieces believed to be heading out the door was the fourth-overall pick in last weekend’s draft.

That didn’t happen, of course. Both the Sabres and Jets used their picks in the first round. But that doesn’t mean the trade can’t still happen.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the deal remains very much alive as Hellebuyck was apparently willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to Buffalo.

“I still think Winnipeg and Buffalo are talking. I don’t think that’s over yet… I heard on Friday that he (Hellebuyck) was willing to waive to go to Buffalo. I don’t know if that was ever formally submitted, but I’m 100% convince he was willing to waive to go to Buffalo.”

The report, as made on Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, makes it seem that the deal was close to happening on Friday night. However, the Sabres and Jets were unable to pull off the trade during the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

As for the likelihood of the trade happening at this juncture, it’s unclear. The most valuable trade chip Buffalo had was that fourth-overall pick. But now, the calculus would certainly change.

Sabres, Jets to Switch Goalies in Potential Trade

One of the affirmations from Friedman was that current Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would be one of the pieces heading to Winnipeg. That would make total sense.

With Hellebuyck in the fold, the Sabres would have no use for Luukkonen. Plus, the Jets would need someone who could step in and take over for Hellebuyck. While Hellebuyck and Luukkonen are hardly comparables, the Jets would at least have someone who could hold down the fort in the immediate term.

As for the other pieces heading to Winnipeg, that might include a combination of picks and prospects. One of the players one has to wonder about is Olen Zellweger. The Sabres acquired the 22-year-old RFA during the draft. Perhaps he could be a piece in a potential deal. Alternatively, Zellweger could be a replacement for another player, potentially becoming part of the Sabres-Jets proposed deal.

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Hellebuyck Wants to Play for Contender

As implausible as the statement may seem, Hellebuyck is willing to go to Buffalo because he feels they’re a contender.

Friedman highlighted that Hellebuyck wants to play for a team that could contend in the next three seasons. With the young core and overall club, the Sabres fit that mold. Unlike the Jets, Buffalo is much closer to competing for a Stanley Cup.

That’s why Buffalo makes sense. And that’s why this deal could happen in the coming weeks. The next major signpost is NHL free agency. While this year’s free agent crop may not have a significant impact, the July 1 soft deadline could spur action.

That action may lead to a Hellebuyck deal, among other potential moves.