The Buffalo Sabres dropped yet another game on Tuesday. But their chances of winning dramatically alter when Tage Thompson scores.

On Tuesday night, Buffalo lost a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia Flyers. They blew two leads, fell behind, and tied it at 4:31 in the third period. Then, less than a minute later, Philadelphia’s Christian Dvorak broke through and scored.

Philadelphia won 4-3, despite Tage putting up two points, giving him 23 points in 21 games. Still, it wasn’t a typical finish.

When Tage lands at least one point, Buffalo is 8-4-2. When Tage skates away with zero points, the Sabres always lose. That isn’t an exaggeration. Buffalo is currently 0-5-2 when Tage doesn’t register a point. Every game they lost in regulation when Tage doesn’t get on the stat sheet has come by multiple goals.

Despite Tage’s best efforts on Tuesday night, it’s no surprise the Sabres lost by only a goal and were in several positions to win. That’s the kind of damage Tage can do against opponents, but it also shows how dependent Buffalo has gotten on its star forward.

Sabres Have Become Overly Reliant On Tage Thompson

Two of Buffalo’s four regulation losses when Tage records a point have come by one goal. That other one-goal loss came against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 4.

Of the 14 games in which Tage posted a point, Buffalo has either won, lost in overtime, or lost by one goal in regulation in 12 of those contests. That is something opponents will catch and start keying on, if they haven’t already done so.

It’s not like Tage is the only decent player on this team, so it doesn’t need to be this way. This isn’t to say the Sabres shouldn’t depend on Tage. All teams depend on their star player.

It does mean that the other 17 skaters in the game need to start playing more consistent hockey. That begins with players who have proven they can be viable scorers.

Buffalo’s Scoring Units Must Get More Consistent And Quit Over-Relying On Tage

Heading into Tuesday night, only four players on the Sabres recorded 15 or more points. One of their fifth-place scorers, Noah Ostlund, entered the contest with 11 points in 20 games. Ostlund failed to pick up a point on Tuesday.

The other two — defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson — finished with an assist and a goal, respectively, increasing their totals to 12 points. Still, Dahlin is underproducing this season, on pace for between 52 and 53 points.

Samuelsson is known more for his defensive play. The more he pitches in offensively, the more he can help close the gap. But Samuelsson, on an 84-game pace for 50 points, can’t do this alone.

Buffalo’s Forwards Must Pitch In More

Despite providing much-needed help, there is still no reason Samuelsson should be on pace for more points than Josh Doan, Josh Norris, Ryan McLeod, or Jiri Kulich. As far as forwards go, those four must step up.

They cannot let a defensive defenseman like Samuelsson pick up so much slack. And they definitely can’t keep counting on Tage to bail them out game after game. Or, in the case of Tuesday night, rely on him to keep things close.

Kulich and Doan found the stat sheet on Tuesday, so that’s a start. Still, Buffalo needs consistent production from them, from every single forward that is currently slacking, and from Rasmus Dahlin.