Top NHL Free Agent Alex Tuch Expected to Test the Open Market

Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch, who is the top free-agent skater this offseason, is expected to test the open market.

Tuch is coming off a big year in Buffalo, where he scored 33 goals and had 66 points in 79 games as he helped lead the Sabres to the playoffs for the first time in 15 seasons.

Since joining the Sabres five years ago from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade, Tuch has scored 139 goals with 309 points for Buffalo.

At age 30, the American is regarded as the top free-agent skater on the market. While he has been rumored to be talking to Buffalo about an extension, it appears he will test the open market on July 1 instead.

Alex Tuch Expected to Test the Open Market

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday that while Tuch has had discussions on a contract extension with the Sabres, it seems more likely he will hit the free-agent market on July 1.

“While there’s been ongoing discussion on the possibility of Alex Tuch extending in Buffalo, at this point it appears the coveted forward is going to test free agency,” Dreger wrote on X.

This isn’t exactly surprising news. Even though Tuch likes playing for the Sabres, which is close to his hometown of Syracuse, New York, he is bound to make major coin this offseason. Instead of pigeonholing himself to the Sabres, he wants to test the market and see what’s out there, which is his right as a free agent.

What Teams Would Want Alex Tuch?

Tuch is going to command a massive contract in free agency. He will surely get the maximum of seven years from some team, and likely for something in the $10 million to $12 million range per season.

Taking a look around the league, one potential landing spot for Tuch is his old team in Vegas. While the Golden Knights don’t currently have the cap space to give him the money he wants, they are known to move players around and be cutthroat about things in order to get the players that they covet. So, don’t rule out a return to Vegas.

The San Jose Sharks are another Western Conference team on the rise that has the cap room to sign any free agent they want. Tuch would look great on Macklin Celebrini’s wing, so don’t be surprised at all to see the Sharks ink him if he hits free agency, as Dreger expects.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have also been linked to Tuch, as they have the cap room to sign him and also the need for a top-line winger after Mitch Marner went to Vegas last offseason.

Finally, don’t be surprised if New York’s other team, the Rangers, take a look at Tuch. The Rangers had a down year and missed the playoffs, but they are a huge market, and they have tons of cap room, so they could give Tuch the money that he wants, and they are still close to his hometown of Syracuse and his current home in Buffalo.

In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, and Pittsburgh Penguins could all be in the mix.