Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Reacts to Connor Hellebuyck Rumors

Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen responded to trade rumors about the team acquiring Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets.

Hellebuyck has publicly requested a trade out of Winnipeg, and with the Sabres potentially trying to upgrade their goalie situation, Buffalo has been heavily linked to acquiring the former Hart Trophy winner.

Luukkonen says that he has heard rumors of the team being interested in Hellebuyck, and he understands it’s part of the business.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Comments on Connor Hellebuyck Trade Rumors

Speaking to NHL.com, Luukkonen shared his thoughts on the Hellebuyck trade rumors.

“My dad told me about it. I don’t follow it too much. Of course, no hockey player is completely out of it, so I knew that it was going on, but in the end, I didn’t hear anything from my agent or anybody else either. So, I don’t know to what extent those (talks) went,” Luukkonen said.

What Will the Sabres Do?

It is pretty clear that Buffalo is interested in Hellebuyck, and why wouldn’t they be? After that, the American is a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalie in the NHL, so of course, Buffalo should be interested in acquiring him if the price is right.

If Buffalo does acquire Hellebuyck, then it should be assumed that Luukkonen would be going the other way in the deal along with a package of young players and draft picks.

Luukkonen has been with the Sabres for nearly a decade since the team drafted him with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Finnish native has played in parts of six seasons for Buffalo, posting a 93-74-18 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .900 SV% with 8 career shutouts.

He has been a solid goalie for Buffalo, but he is someone who is better suited as a backup or as the 1B in a tandem with another goalie.

However, if the Sabres acquired Hellebuyck, he would be playing over 60 games per season for the Sabres as one of the NHL’s bell cows, while Luukkonen could share time with Stuart Skinner with the Jets.