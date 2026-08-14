Calgary Flames Nation Mourns Hall of Fame Play-by-Play Voice

For Flames fans, Peter Maher will always be one of a kind.

The longtime play-by-play voice, the first to bring Calgary Flames games to life on the radio, died Thursday. He was 79.

The New Brunswick native voiced more than 3,000 games throughout his remarkable career. Inducted in 2006, Pete Maher is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame as a media honoree.

Peter Maher’s Generational Impact

Some of the most famous play-by-play men in NHL history have passed in the last few years. Maher lived and worked in a generation of legendary NHL sportscasters, including the likes of Sam Rosen, Rick Jeanneret, Mike Lange, Doc Emmerich and many other brilliant voices who brought the sport to life for generations of fans. Another beloved Canadian broadcaster, John McKeachie, died earlier this week. It’s certainly a difficult week for the hockey world.

Maher began his career calling play-by-play on the radio for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1977. Few would remember him as being associated with Toronto. The Flames hired Maher as their radio voice in 1980. He voiced the Calgary Flames’ historic 1989 Stanley Cup championship, the 2004 Stanley Cup loss to Tampa Bay, the 2005 IIHF World Championship, six NHL All-Star games, four additional Stanley Cup Finals and the entire Canadian men’s slate of games at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. As a result, Maher called Sidney Crosby’s historic golden goal.

Maher retired following the 2013-14 season. Calgary honored Maher with the naming of the Peter Maher Radio Broadcast Booth in the Scotiabank Saddledome. Additionally, the Flames organization created the Peter Maher Award. Local media members vote on an award, which is given to a Flames player who best demonstrates the four “virtues of Peter.” Those are sincerity, integrity, dedication and respect.

“He was loved because of the job he did on the air. He was loved because of the person he was.” Legendary Flames radio voice Peter Maher remembered for his passion for the game and for being the ultimate good guy. https://t.co/STnVUphIwt — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 14, 2026

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Tributes to Maher

The Maher family announced on social media that they would share arrangements in the coming days as they paid tribute to their father.

“It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our dad, Peter Maher. To so many people, Peter was the longtime voice of the Calgary Flames. To us, he was simply Dad. He was incredibly proud of his career and the people he met along the way, but his greatest pride was always his family. We are heartbroken by his passing and grateful for the love, friendship and support he received throughout his life. We will share more information regarding arrangements in the coming days.”

That implies the legendary broadcaster may receive some kind of public send-off. He certainly received plenty of lavish praise on social media Thursday throughout the day. The “Barn Burner” podcast on Flames Nation spent their entire show Thursday paying tribute to Peter Maher.

The Calgary Stampeders held a moment of silence for Maher, featuring his image on the jumbotron. The CFL’s Stampeders faced the BC Lions on Thursday.

Sportsnet analyst Eric Francis described it as “impossible not to love the man.”