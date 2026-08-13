Vancouver Canucks Nation Mourns Famed Broadcaster from 1990’s Era

One of the most beloved Canadian broadcasters of his era passed away this week. John McKeachie died Tuesday at 82. The famed broadcaster had been away from the booth, though he remained in British Columbia.

John McKeachie’s family released a statement Wednesday to the British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame. It read in part:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that John McKeachie passed away peacefully on August 11th, surrounded by his family. While British Columbia knew John as one of its most beloved and enduring sports media personalities, those closest to him knew him first and foremost as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend — roles he cherished above all others and considered his greatest achievements. To family and friends, he was bigger than life, instantly recognizable by his booming voice and his love of a good story that could captivate a room. John’s own passion for sports started long before the cameras and microphones, playing Little League baseball in his hometown of Victoria. Though he’d be the first to joke he never made it big as an athlete himself, that love of the game never left him. Well into his life he kept up a weekly basketball game with a close group of friends and was a regular on the ice rink and the golf course though, by his own admission, he always wished he were a little better at them.”

John McKeachie in Vancouver

At one point, John McKeachie took his talents to Vancouver as the studio host for the Canucks. The Canucks, preparing to enter a new era, also released a statement on McKeachie’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of John McKeachie, a cherished voice and one of the greats in Vancouver sports broadcasting. McKeach helped define an era of hockey for Canucks fans across the province with his authentic and passionate storytelling. He brought fans closer to the game and strengthened the connection between the team and the community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, and the many fans who will remember him so fondly.”

The 6-foot-6 John McKeachie was beloved for his enthusiasm and unique style. McKeachie played basketball at the University of Victoria. He went into broadcasting in Victoria in 1975. Ultimately, that began a long career in radio, print and television. Simultaneously, he worked in both sports and news broadcasting. Eventually, that brought McKeachie to the Vancouver Canucks.

His career spanned more than 40 years in total. This included working in the studio during Vancouver’s run to the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals. He worked as a studio host for three seasons from 1991 to 1994. John McKeachie also did some radio work for the Vancouver Cancuks during that span.

Beyond Vancouver for McKeachie

Though his roots were in British Columbia, McKeachie also hosted a post-game show for CBC Vancouver’s Hockey Night in Canada. Once known as “McEachie’s Hockey Talk,” that program eventually morphed into the very popular “After Hours” segment as it exists today. Fans and former colleagues of John McKeachie alike paid tribute to him after the news broke Wednesday. The beloved media icon punched his ticket to the British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year. The Hall awarded him in the media category. The BC Sports Hall of Fame will induct him posthumously on November 6.

No cause of death has yet been released.