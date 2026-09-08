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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Signing of 6-Year Defenseman Ahead of 2026-27 Season

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St Louis Blues v New York Rangers
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Pierre-Olivier Joseph #77 of the St. Louis Blues in action during the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on November 25, 2024 in New York City. The Blues won 5-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up to defend their Stanley Cup crown in the 2026-27 season.

The biggest question surrounding every reigning champion is whether they will endure a Cup hangover or not. While Carolina is built to win now, their players still may be feeling lingering effects of the long title run into June.

That said, the Canes are adding to their defenseman depth on Tuesday, September 8, with the signing of 27-year-old D-man Pierre-Olivier Joseph, the team announced via social media.

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Carolina Hurricanes Sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph!

Vancouver Canucks v Vegas Golden Knights
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: Pavel Dorofeyev #16 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores a goal against Kevin Lankinen #32 and Pierre-Olivier Joseph #7 of the Vancouver Canucks in the third period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on February 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Canucks 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes made the signing official with the following social media post:

The 27 y/o spent his 2025-26 season with the Vancouver Canucks.

@CanesPR wrote (about the signing): 

“Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year contract. The deal will pay Joseph $850,00 for the 2026-27 season.”

He played in 31 games with the Canucks last season, and had previously spent five seasons with the Penguins. Olivier Joseph hails from Laval, Quebec, and is a six-year NHL veteran defenseman.

This is a very interesting signing because the Canes are still thought to be looking towards trading young defenseman Alexander Nikishin, and while it’s unclear what role Olivier Joseph will have with the Hurricanes in 2026-27, the signing is still significant because he could be a good depth piece, and may be the first step towards a Nikishin trade.

Alexander Nikishin remains without a contract after his rookie campaign last season.

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Taking a Closer Look at Olivier Joseph’s NHL Career

Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 25: Ryan Poehling #25 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with Pierre-Olivier Joseph #73 and Teddy Blueger #53 of the Pittsburgh Penguins after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at the Wells Fargo Center on November 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pierre-Olivier Joseph debuted in the NHL during the 2020-21 season with the Penguins.

Across 225 total games played in his career, he has 46 points (9 goals, 37 assists), and his career +/- is -34.

His best season came in the 2022-23 campaign with the Penguins, as he boasted a career-high 21 points (5 goals, 16 assists).

It will be interesting to see if he can replicate any of that production, but given the Hurricanes stacked D pairing right now, Olivier Joseph will likely start his Carolina tenure with the AHL team, the Chicago Wolves.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Signing of 6-Year Defenseman Ahead of 2026-27 Season

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