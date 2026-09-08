Carolina Hurricanes Announce Signing of 6-Year Defenseman Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up to defend their Stanley Cup crown in the 2026-27 season.

The biggest question surrounding every reigning champion is whether they will endure a Cup hangover or not. While Carolina is built to win now, their players still may be feeling lingering effects of the long title run into June.

That said, the Canes are adding to their defenseman depth on Tuesday, September 8, with the signing of 27-year-old D-man Pierre-Olivier Joseph, the team announced via social media.

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Carolina Hurricanes Sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph!

The Hurricanes made the signing official with the following social media post:

The 27 y/o spent his 2025-26 season with the Vancouver Canucks.

@CanesPR wrote (about the signing):

“Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year contract. The deal will pay Joseph $850,00 for the 2026-27 season.”

He played in 31 games with the Canucks last season, and had previously spent five seasons with the Penguins. Olivier Joseph hails from Laval, Quebec, and is a six-year NHL veteran defenseman.

This is a very interesting signing because the Canes are still thought to be looking towards trading young defenseman Alexander Nikishin, and while it’s unclear what role Olivier Joseph will have with the Hurricanes in 2026-27, the signing is still significant because he could be a good depth piece, and may be the first step towards a Nikishin trade.

Alexander Nikishin remains without a contract after his rookie campaign last season.

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Taking a Closer Look at Olivier Joseph’s NHL Career

Pierre-Olivier Joseph debuted in the NHL during the 2020-21 season with the Penguins.

Across 225 total games played in his career, he has 46 points (9 goals, 37 assists), and his career +/- is -34.

His best season came in the 2022-23 campaign with the Penguins, as he boasted a career-high 21 points (5 goals, 16 assists).

It will be interesting to see if he can replicate any of that production, but given the Hurricanes stacked D pairing right now, Olivier Joseph will likely start his Carolina tenure with the AHL team, the Chicago Wolves.