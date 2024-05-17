Hurricanes’ Coach Questions Call Igniting Rangers’ Comeback Win

The Carolina Hurricanes had everything going their way in Game 6 on Thursday, May 16. They put up a 2-0 early lead through the first 25 minutes of play against the New York Rangers. Everything pointed toward an epic Game 7 on Sunday.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse. New York started to mount a comeback that ended with the Rangers winning 5-3 and eliminating the Canes from Stanley Cup contention.

The comeback was possible thanks to Chris Kreider’s “monster third period.” The forward scored a natural hat trick including the game-tying goal of Game 6 making it 3-3 with the Rangers in a power-play opportunity.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour questioned the penalty call leading to that power-play goal in his postgame press conference on May 16.

“I don’t know if that’s a cross-check,” Brind’Amour told reporters after the game. “He pushed him into the boards. We’re in that stage, there’s a lot of extra, making sure you get the call…

“But I mean, I don’t… you gotta kill the penalty. They’re talented. The guy [Chris Kreider] just floated in. Great tip. You gotta give them credit.”

Hurricanes Head Coach Unhappy With Penalty Call

With the Hurricanes still leading Game 6 3-2 against the Rangers in the third and final period, Jordan Staal approached Mika Zibanejad from behind and hit him.

The officials signaled a cross-checking penalty by Staal at 10:58 of the third stanza, sending the Hurricanes veteran to the penalty box for two minutes with a minor.

The Rangers took advantage of the power-play situation, scoring the game-tying goal and later completing their comeback with Kreider netting his hat trick.

The Rangers finished the series with a 5-for-19 tally on power-play opportunities. The Hurricanes went just 2-for-21 in their man-advantage chances, according to Stathead. On top of that, Carolina allowed New York to score two short-handed goals.

Game 6 ended tied with Game 3 for the fewest called penalties across 60 minutes with just three overall. The Rangers committed only one penalty to the Hurricanes’ two, including Staal’s.

The Carolina Hurricanes lost a postseason series against the Rangers for the second time in the last three years. Back in 2022, the Canes dropped another second-round series against New York losing 3-4 in seven games.

“This puts a tough way to end a really good year,” Brind’Amour told reporters after the game, via Associated Press’ Aaron Beard. “These guys played their butts off all year. But this is what you’re going to remember. And that’s the hard part.”

Brind’Amour Accepts Defeat, Acknowledges Rangers’ Rally

While the aforementioned call discussed by Brind’Amour could lead to different interpretations, the Hurricanes head coach also praised the New York Rangers for their win over Carolina in their second-round matchup.

“You can’t give a team like that a goal, and I thought we gave them a couple. That’s really not good.

“Then the momentum changed a little and we obviously took a penalty, and their top guys took over in the third once they got that one,” Brind’Amour said referencing New York’s game-tying goal following Staal’s penalty, via NHL.com.

The Rangers completed their come-from-behind win after facing a scary 0-2 deficit through the first 25 minutes of Game 6 and entering the third period down 1-3. It was in the final 14 minutes when New York rallied under the effort of Chris Kreider to defeat Carolina on their way to the Eastern Conference final.

Kreider sandwiched his hat trick between goals by Vincent Trocheck in the second period and Barclay Goodrow on an empty-net situation at the end of the game.

The Rangers will face the winner of the second-round series between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers. The Panthers lead the series 3-2 entering Game 6, scheduled for Friday, May 17.