Hurricanes Name Asking Price for Alexander Nikishin Trade

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky is sticking to his guns regarding his asking price for Alexander Nikishin. The budding star is currently a restricted free agent and waiting for his future to be sorted. Although the blueliner just collected a Stanley Cup ring with the club, it appears as if he will be on his way out soon.

Money is certainly a significant issue between the two sides. In fact, Nikishin previously admitted that he wanted more than $8 million AAV in his next contract. Carolina, however, is clearly hesitant to appease the defenseman. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has since reported that Zeev Buium’s $9.3 million AAV extension with the Vancouver Canucks has likely increased the Carolina star’s asking price.

Friedman has now revealed what the Carolina Hurricanes and Tulsky wants in return for the star blueliner. “I think that Carolina wants something akin to two first-rounders for Nikishin,” Friedman stated on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast. “Whether it’s two first-round picks or comparable talent, I think that’s kind of in the area of what they’re looking for.”

If the Hurricanes GM ultimately gets this particular haul for the defenseman, it would be a great return. The Russian was previously selected by Carolina in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft. Nevertheless, the blueliner would be considered a first-round selection now if there was a redraft. He recently recorded 33 points in his first full NHL season.

Carolina Hurricanes may Have to Strike Three-Team Trade to Offload Alexander Nikishin

On top of reporting what the Carolina Hurricanes want for Nikishin, Friedman also revealed other important tidbits regarding the situation. For starters, the defenseman is not necessarily looking for a long-term contract right now. Instead, the insider believes the star is eyeing a five-year deal worth around $9 million per season. With the NHL salary cap continuing to rise, the Russian may believe he can get an even bigger contract in the near future.

Friedman claimed that Carolina recently had a trade in place with the New York Rangers for Nikishin as well. The deal, however, ultimately fell apart because New York could not agree on a contract with the defenseman. The Rangers, however, are one of several teams to register interest in the Russian. The St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators are also in the mix.

Tulsky and the Carolina Hurricanes would seemingly love to ship Nikishin to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Connor Hellebuyck. Nevertheless, Winnipeg’s overall interest in the defenseman appears to be lukewarm. Because of this, Tulsky could explore a potential three-team trade to appease all involved parties. Clubs around the league currently have permission to talk to the Russian.

Carolina Could Flip Draft Picks Later This Season

While the Carolina Hurricanes value Nikishin, there were hints that head coach Rod Brind’Amour did not fully trust the budding star during the recent playoff run. The Russian had the lowest average ice time of any regular blueliner on the team in the postseason (14:50). Along with a big pay raise, the defenseman also wants a bigger role this season.

Ultimately, Tulsky and the Hurricanes hold all of the cards in the situation. Carolina can remain patient to receive what they want in a trade involving Nikishin. While acquiring futures may not exactly be ideal for a Cup contender, they could eventually flip the picks in the near future. The Hurricanes also have another highly rated young blueliner, Charles Alexis Legault, waiting in the wings.