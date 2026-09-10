Hurricanes Star Raises Asking Price as Predators Eye Trade

The Carolina Hurricanes are increasingly more likely to offload Alexander Nikishin. General manager Eric Tulsky has mostly opted to run it back with the same roster that just won a Stanley Cup. For now, veteran goalie Frederik Andersen is the only key contributor from the recent playoff run not returning for the 2026-27 season. Nikishin, however, could be next to leave.

The restricted free agent defenseman is currently without a contract after his two-year, $1.85 million ($925k AAV) deal expired. It is safe to say that the Russian is looking for a significant pay raise. In fact, it was previously revealed that he wanted a new contract worth over $8 million AAV. While this is a significant number, his asking price is likely still rising.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Zeev Buium’s extension with the Vancouver Canucks is influencing Nikishin’s demands. The Canucks recently rewarded the young blueliner with a massive eight-year, $75 million ($9.3 million AAV) contract. The Sportsnet reporter has hinted that the Carolina Hurricanes star may want a similar deal.

Both blueliners were rookies last season, but the Russian is four years older and had more points on the campaign. It seems fairly unlikely that Carolina and Tulsky will give Nikishin such a huge extension. Several teams have already shown interest in the Hurricanes defenseman. However, Friedman is claiming that a new team is eyeing the blueliner: the Nashville Predators.

Carolina Hurricanes may not Want Draft Picks for Alexander Nikishin

According to Friedman, the Predators are “kicking around” on a deal for Nikishin. Nashville entering the race for the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman now makes sense because they just picked up extra draft picks. The Predators acquired a conditional 2028 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection by sending Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils.

Despite this, it remains to be seen if Tulsky and the Hurricanes would be interested in picks for Nikishin. Carolina will once again be a Cup contender and is in win-now mode. They did, however, just sign veteran defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year deal. Joseph, like Nikishin, is a left-handed blueliner. Nevertheless, the Hurricanes would likely rather use Joseph in the Mike Reilly role as the team’s extra defenseman.

Interestingly, Nashville has roughly the same amount of extra funds to work with as the Carolina Hurricanes. According to PuckPedia.com, the Predators have $9.7 million of projected cap space. Carolina and Tulsky, on the other hand, have $9.0 million.

Carolina Could Use Defenseman in Hellebuyck Deal

Assuming the Carolina Hurricanes want NHL-ready players in return for Nikishin, Nashville could have trouble striking a deal. Alternatively, Carolina has been linked to Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck all summer. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun recently reported that the Hurricanes remain interested in the superstar goalie and could use Nikishin in a deal with Winnipeg.

While Carolina does rate Nikishin, head coach Rod Brind’Amour seemingly did not completely trust the rookie during the recent playoffs. In fact, the Russian averaged the fewest TOI of any regular Hurricanes defenseman in the postseason. His average of 14:50 per game was three minutes fewer than the next lowest Carolina blueliner, Shayne Gostisbehere.