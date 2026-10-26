Carolina Hurricanes’ Brind’Amour Makes Honest Alexander Nikishin Statement

In case you missed it, the Carolina Hurricanes signed Alexander Nikishin to a one-year, $3 million contract on Sunday afternoon.

The news comes after a several-month stalemate of Nikishin requesting out of Carolina, but at the end of the day, Nikishin’s agent leveraged him out of a potential trade and a perhaps more lucrative contract.

Nikishin, still just 24, may want a trade again after the 2026-27 season, but him missing so many games was only hurting his future.

On Monday, when Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour spoke with the media, he made a very honest statement about Nikishin.

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Rod Brind’Amour Speaks On Alexander Nikishin Situation

After it was revealed that Rod Brind’Amour would reportedly ‘be okay’ with never coaching Nikishin after the offseason drama, Nikishin is back under Brind’Amour.

Per Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff, here were Brind’Amour’s words about having Nikishin back with the team:

“They hire agents to tell them what to do. Sometimes it’s good advice. Sometimes, not so good advice. At the end of the day, it doesn’t affect us when we get guys in the locker room, and we’re all together, and those guys are out of it.”

While Brind’Amour might not be thrilled that Nikishin is back with the group, at least goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is happy to have his Russian friend back:

“He’s my friend, right? I’m very happy he’s back. This is probably good for everybody — for the team, for sure, and for him, I hope, too.”

What Does Alexander Nikishin’s Return Mean for Hurricanes?

It will be interesting to see how Defenseman Alexander Nikishin mixes back in with this group, and how many shifts Brind’Amour sends him out for.

The Hurricanes are off to a great 9-2-2 start through 13 games, but Nikishin still adds another layer of depth on the blue line.

Nikishin played 81 games for the Hurricanes during their Stanley Cup run earlier this year, but once the Cup Final rolled around, Nikishin saw his playing time decrease.

Rod Brind’Amour also indicated that Nikishin will need a short minicamp to get up to speed with the new group.