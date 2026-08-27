Carolina Hurricanes Receive Seth Jarvis Injury Update per Sports Doctor

The Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up to begin their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2026-27 season.

NHL training camp is beginning shortly, and the Hurricanes have received a piece of injury news regarding star forward Seth Jarvis, who is likely to miss a chunk of time.

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Seth Jarvis Expected to Miss Start of 2026-27 Season

Seth Jarvis battled injuries during the Hurricanes’ remarkable Stanley Cup playoff run this past summer, but getting a taste of Lord Stanley always comes at a cost, and for the Hurricanes, it’s being without Jarvis for a period of time to start the season.

Per sports doctor Darren McConaghy, Seth Jarvis has successfully undergone shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, but will likely be out to start the new campaign.

McConaghy wrote (via X.com) on Thursday, August 27:

Carolina Hurricanes update: Seth Jarvis underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum and rotator cuff sustained during the 2023-2024 season. The team said recovery is probably four to six months and expects him likely unavailable at the start of 2026-27.

Weird that the Canes are just now addressing an injury sustained three years ago, but they clearly want their star goal scorer to be as healthy as possible into the later months of the upcoming season.

Hurricanes.com writer Peter Dewar also added what Canes GM Eric Tulsky said about the Javis injury:

“Shoulders are tough. Once it goes, you can keep aggravating it and limit what you can do… Eventually, it needs to be repaired,” said Tulsky. “You can strengthen it and try to get through it, and he did that for a while. Last year, we had a deep run — if we had missed the playoffs last year, he probably would have had this last summer, I would guess. But we had a deep run, and he started looking at the timeline and didn’t want to miss a big chunk of the season. Then we got to this year and had another deep run, and at some point, you just need to do it. You can’t be limited for the rest of your career. You start thinking, ‘maybe we’re going to have deep runs every year,’ just bite the bullet and get it done.”