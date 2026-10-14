Carolina Hurricanes Announce Roster News After Capitals Game

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up their sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday evening with an electric 3-2 win over their Metro rival, the Washington Capitals.

It’s now the second time in as many weeks that the Hurricanes have defeated the Capitals.

The man who scored the game-winning goal for the Canes was Andrei Svechnikov in a beautiful backhand, top-shelf beauty that beat the blocker of Capitals’ goaltender Logan Thompson.

However, in the Hurricanes-Capitals game on Tuesday, Carolina lost a skater in Taylor Hall, which has since prompted a roster move.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Announce Pyotr Kochetkov Decision Before Capitals Game

Hurricanes Recall Bradley Nadeau in Wake of Taylor Hall Injury

In the wake of injuries to Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal, the Hurricanes have revealed they are recalling Bradley Nadeau from AHL Chicago.

The Hurricanes X account formally announced the roster news:

CanesPR staff wrote:

“Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Bradly Nadeau from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).”

Nadeau had a very strong showing for the Hurricanes in the preseason, which led to the early call-up.

He’s a 20 y/o skater from St-François de Madawaska, N.B.

He has totaled 115 points (60g, 55a) in 120 career AHL games with Chicago.

The Hurricanes drafted him in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and over 15 total games played with Carolina, Nadeau has three goals and one assist.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Announce Major Jordan Staal News Before Capitals Game

Bradley Nadeau is the Hurricanes’ top prospect

Bradley Nadeau is the Carolina Hurricanes’ top prospect, and it will be very interesting to see how long he sticks around with the NHL squad this go-around.

Per NHL.com, here is a piece of Nadeau’s prospect bio:

“Nadeau continued to demonstrate his scoring ability, leading Chicago, the Hurricanes’ American Hockey League affiliate, in goals for the second straight season, and played well in his opportunities in the NHL. The 21-year-old worked on the defensive side of his game, adding penalty killing to his responsibilities, and gained eight pounds (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) since last offseason. With Seth Jarvis needing 4-6 months to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, Nadeau will have a chance to earn a longer look in the NHL at the start of this season.”

“The No. 1 thing is every time you watch him you know you’ve got the NHL offensive upside and every game he’s continuing to add more NHL aspects to his game,” said Hurricanes assistant GM Darren York.