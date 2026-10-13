Carolina Hurricanes Announce Pyotr Kochetkov Decision Before Capitals Game

As part of the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy, the Carolina Hurricanes have a matchup with the Washington Capitals (at home) on Tuesday evening.

The Hurricanes are currently rolling and have won each of their past games.

Carolina sits atop the Metro Division ahead of their showdown with the Capitals.

Before the Capitals game, the Hurricanes announced their goalie decision.

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Pyotr Kochetkov Getting Home Start Against Capitals

For a second straight contest, the Hurricanes will roll with Pyotr Kochetkov as the starting netminder.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Kochetkov has won his first three starts of the 2026-27 campaign, allowing only five goals on 57 shots. He has gone 3-1-2 in seven previous regular-season outings against the Capitals, stopping 106 of 122 shots. Washington (3-2-0) has registered 17 goals in five games this season.”

In his most recent start (against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday), Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 18 of 19 shots that came his way.

It’s good to let Brandon Bussi get some time off, as the Canes will need both him and Pyotr Kochetkov throughout the season, but it’s also a big test for Kochetkov to see how he fares in two straight starts.

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