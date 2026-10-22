Carolina Hurricanes Quietly Make 3 Roster Announcements Ahead of Oilers Clash

The 8-2-1 Carolina Hurricanes are set to face the 7-1-1 Edmonton Oilers on Thursday evening.

The anticipated clash is taking place in Edmonton, and before the face-off between the Canes and Oilers, Carolina announced a handful of notable roster decisions.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Announce Seth Jarvis News Before Oilers Game

Hurricanes Announce 3 Roster Moves

On Thursday, October 22, the Carolina Hurricanes made a few roster moves.

Their X account announced the decisions in a single post:

The big one here is Seth Jarvis being activated for Thursday’s affair, and then in subsequent moves, Bradley Nadeau has been sent down to AHL Chicago, and Rod Brind’Amour’s son, Skylar, is headed to Edmonton to join the Canes.

Getting Seth Jarvis back to the fold after his offseason shoulder surgery could give the Hurricanes a boost over the next couple of days as they wrap up their West Coast swing.

As for Brind’Amour’s future status with the Canes, that remains to be seen, but if he helps the team’s fourth-line remain productive, he could see a longer leash of playing time than in season’s past.

Bradley Nadeau was recalled when Taylor Hall/Jordan Staal went down with injury, and it was a non-shocking move to see him be loaned back to AHL Chicago whenever Jarvis was ready to be activated.

As for Thursday night’s contest with the Edmonton Oilers, it should be a good litmus test for the Hurricanes.

In their past two games, the Canes picked up a nice win over Vancouver, but also lost to Calgary over the weekend.

Edmonton has one of the strongest offensive attack’s in the NHL, so it will be interesting to see who Carolina deploy’s between the pipes.