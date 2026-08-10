Hurricanes GM Addresses Potential Trade of Rising Star Alexander Nikishin

The Carolina Hurricanes won their first Stanley Cup since 2006 this past season, and with a team that’s star studded, deep and incredibly balanced, the belief is that they could be contending in the Eastern Conference for several years yet.

While the team are led by veterans, most of their key players are still in their 20’s, and if they can continue developing their youth around these players ready to contend, the future looks bright for the organization. However, one young player that could be on the way out is defenseman Alexander Nikishin who has been in trade speculation all summer long, and now, General Manager Eric Tulsky has addressed a potential move involving the young star.

Eric Tulsky Admits Alexander Nikishin Could be Traded

At 24-years-old, Nikishin played his first full season with the Hurricanes in 2025/26, and in 81 games played he posted 11 goals and 33 points with a +18 differential, showing that he was well worth the hype that he brought with him to North America.

However, the team aren’t convinced as of right now it appears, as major question marks remain over his role with the organization, something that has reportedly frustrated the talented defenseman, who wants a long-term deal and a sustained, consistent role in Carolina. To this point, neither a trade or an extension has materialized, but in a recent interview, Tulsky admits that there has been interest, and if a trade comes to him that makes sense, he’s ready to pull the trigger on a deal.

“We certainly get a lot of calls on him. We always have,” Tulsky said. “We are, as always, looking to find ways to make the team better and if there are trades that will help move us forward, then, of course, we will do it.”

Should the Hurricanes Trade Alexander Nikishin?

On paper, a 24-year-old defenseman that had 33 points in his rookie campaign is someone a team should cherish, but after playing a limited role in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s easy to see where the frustration could come from with Nikishin. As of right now, the ‘Canes top-four is Slavin-Chatfield, Miller-Walker, and that’s one of the best in the National Hockey League, meaning that at this point in time, there’s very little opportunity for Nikishin to take up a role.

That’s led to the belief that the team are ready to deal him, but with Nikishin reportedly seeking upwards of $8 million AAV, there hasn’t been a concrete offer that has yet wowed the front office enough to make a deal happen.

Ultimately, it appears as though a trade is the most likely outcome to this scenario with the 24-year-old blue liner, but until the Hurricanes get a trade offer that blows them away or makes sense to the present and future of their organization, they’re happy to wait and see how things play out, with the team consistently happy to pull off big trades if it makes sense to them.