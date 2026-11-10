Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov Brings Intriguing Scoring Legacy Into Finland

Andrei Svechnikov is one of the Carolina Hurricanes‘ more intriguing scorers who is inching closer to a career goal-scoring milestone.

After the Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com shared, “Since his debut in 2018-19, only Sebastian Aho (39) has more games with two or more tallies than Svechnikov (27) among Hurricanes skaters.”

Prior to Carolina’s two-game slate against the Seattle Kraken in Finland, Svechnikov has two chances to further his scoring legacy. While he won’t hit the 30-game multi-goal mark there, he could indeed inch closer.

While it may be far-fetched to some that Svechnikov will notch another multi-goal game so quickly, here is another intriguing stat: He went into 2026-27 with 24 of them. 19 games later, and he has 27.

Svechnikov is in his ninth season for Carolina and has averaged three multi-goal games per year. Now that he already has three in 19 games in 2026-27, it heavily implies that he isn’t finished yet.

Going up against a team like the Kraken, which has allowed 57 goals so far and ranks 22nd in goals allowed, he could very possibly skate away with another one. This will be an underlying but intriguing storyline to watch both in Finland and all season.

Svechnikov Producing Another Strong Start For Carolina

Svechnikov is in the thick of his prime, and that started ramping up in 2025-26 when he scored a career-high 31 goals.

With nine goals in 19 games, Svechnikov is on an 84-game pace to shatter his career-best from a season ago. Therefore, he could end the year with between 39 and 40 goals.

While Svechnikov hit the 30-goal milestone in 2021-22, he has fared best as a solid but unspectacular scorer. Ordinarily, his production hovered between 19 and 24 goals a season. Now that he is showing he can potentially post consistent seasons with 30-plus goals, Svechnikov has become more of a go-to with Carolina.

Svechnikov has 191 career goals with Carolina and a 12.3 shooting percentage. Should he keep scoring consistently, he has a legitimate chance to land his 200th career goal by the end of the calendar year.

Svechnikov Isn’t The Only One On The Hurricanes Building A Scoring Legacy

Sebastian Aho has also been reaching milestones lately, and he could land his 40th multi-goal game in his home country. That would put an exclamation point on Aho’s homecoming if he enjoyed such a performance in one of those two upcoming games.

Taylor Hall reached a scoring milestone last season when he notched his 300th goal. He will celebrate a longevity milestone in Finland when he suits up for his 1,000th career game. Hall also has 72 points in his career with the Hurricanes, and could hit the 75-point milestone with a couple of good outings.

Overall, Svechnikov, the former second-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, will be the player to watch, given his scoring uptick that dates back to last season. With the way Carolina has been scoring on almost every opponent they have faced, it wouldn’t be surprising if he notched his next multi-goal game overseas.