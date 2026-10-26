Hi, Subscriber

Carolina Hurricanes Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Bruins Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Vancouver Canucks v Carolina Hurricanes
Getty
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 08: Taylor Hall #71 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck during the third period of the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center on October 08, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

It’s official! The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Taylor Hall off IR, and in a corresponding transaction, Skylar Brind’Amour has been sent back down to AHL Chicago.

The pair of roster news comes before the Hurricanes’ next contest against the Boston Bruins (on Tuesday).

Hall has missed the last five games for Carolina, and it was expected that he would likely return for the Bruins game after a recent piece of news coming from Hurricanes practice on Monday.

Taylor Hall had been dealing with an upper-body injury.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin for 3 Players

More on Latest Taylor Hall News…

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Taylor Hall #71 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck under pressure from Braeden Bowman #42 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taylor Hall is a very important piece of the Carolina Hurricanes’ forward depth, so this is a good piece of roster news.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire wrote (about Hall):

“Hall indicated Monday that he expected to return to game action for Tuesday’s matchup against the Bruins, and his activation signals that he should officially be back in the lineup. Prior to his five-game absence, Hall had appeared in eight regular-season games, generating three goals, two assists, nine hits, eight PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 13:01 of ice time. Skyler Brind’Amour was sent to AHL Chicago to make room for Hall on the active roster.”

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Carolina Hurricanes Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Bruins Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Hurricanes News

More Heavy on Hurricanes News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x