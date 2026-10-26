Carolina Hurricanes Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Bruins Game

It’s official! The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Taylor Hall off IR, and in a corresponding transaction, Skylar Brind’Amour has been sent back down to AHL Chicago.

The pair of roster news comes before the Hurricanes’ next contest against the Boston Bruins (on Tuesday).

Hall has missed the last five games for Carolina, and it was expected that he would likely return for the Bruins game after a recent piece of news coming from Hurricanes practice on Monday.

Taylor Hall had been dealing with an upper-body injury.

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Taylor Hall is a very important piece of the Carolina Hurricanes’ forward depth, so this is a good piece of roster news.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire wrote (about Hall):

“Hall indicated Monday that he expected to return to game action for Tuesday’s matchup against the Bruins, and his activation signals that he should officially be back in the lineup. Prior to his five-game absence, Hall had appeared in eight regular-season games, generating three goals, two assists, nine hits, eight PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 13:01 of ice time. Skyler Brind’Amour was sent to AHL Chicago to make room for Hall on the active roster.”