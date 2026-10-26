Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin for 3 Players

Ever since the news was released regarding Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin expanding his trade list of NHL teams, the rumor and speculation surrounding his name have been at an all-time high.

Among the 10 teams Larkin said he would like to be traded to, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes are one of those teams. Larkin is an American hockey player, and the majority of the teams he’d like to be traded to fit into two categories: teams on American soil, and teams with a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Let’s take a quick look at what a potential trade package could look like to send Dylan Larkin to the Hurricanes.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes’ Brind’Amour Makes Honest Alexander Nikishin Statement

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Dealt Major Taylor Hall Update Ahead of Bruins Game

Hurricanes Trade Prediction for Dylan Larkin

Here is a trade package that could be strong enough to land Dylan Larkin:

Hurricanes receive: C Dylan Larkin

Red Wings receive: Alexander Nikishin, Bradley Nadeau, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Alexander Nikishin just signed a one-year, $3 million contract to re-join the Hurricanes, but that doesn’t give him immunity in trade rumors.

Bradleuy Nadeau has seen limited action with the Hurricanes this season, but is still the team’s top prospect, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi could quickly slot in as a top-six forward for Detroit if a deal is made.

Remember, Larkin also comes with a pretty big cap hit, which makes this trade scenario a little more complex with the cash that Carolina already has on the books.

However, with that being said, the Hurricanes reportedly made a strong push for Connor Hellebuyck, which would symbolize that they aren’t as concerned about the cap hit on some of these star players on the NHL’s trade block.

What Does Carolina Have to Do to Land Dylan Larkin?

While all the recent Dylan Larkin rumors are exactly that- just rumors- if the Carolina Hurricanes want to land the Red Wings’ 2X All-Star center, they would have to outbid a considerable number of other teams who are thought to also be in on Larkin.

The other conundrum with trading for Larkin is the fact that he isn’t off to the best start this season. Larkin has just five points (1G, 4A) through the Red Wings in just nine games.

There’s no doubting his star power, but the rumored teams in on his services via a trade will have to weigh how much they should actually give up to acquire the 12-year NHL veteran.