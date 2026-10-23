Carolina Hurricanes Get Final Connor Hellebuyck Decision Amid Trade Rumors

Things are really heating up in the Connor Hellebuyck trade saga, as many NHL insiders are reporting that a trade could be finalized as early as today (10/23).

@NHLRumourReport provided some insight on why today makes sense for the Jets to move Hellebuyck:

“The Jets had wanted this distraction out of the way ahead of the Heritage Classic. It also happens to be the day they have to start paying him following his suspension. Utah, Carolina, Buffalo, San Jose and LA have been linked to Connor Hellebuyck in recent days.”

Key word there: ‘Carolina’ is among the group of teams that have been closely linked to Hellebuyck over the past week or so, and the Canes may have a newfound urgency to acquire a goaltender after Brandon Bussi’s poor performance against the Oilers on Thursday.

However, per multiple reports, it sounds like the Hurricanes are going to miss out on acquiring Connor Hellebuyck.

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UPDATE: Connor Hellebuyck Headed to New Jersey

Per the latest details by Elliotte Friedman, Connor Hellebuyck is headed to the New Jersey Devils, and it sounds like the Hurricanes will not land the 3X Vezina Winner.

The details of the trade aren’t ironed out just yet, but this story will be updated once they are.

As for how the Hurricanes are affected by this, perhaps they will continue to scour the trade block for another value goalie to trade for, but it’s become clear that GM Eric Tulsky may not want to trade for Hellebuyck’s large contract.