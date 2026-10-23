Report: Hurricanes Receive New Connor Hellebuyck Trade Update After Brandon Bussi Performance

After the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 loss in a shootout to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday evening, there might be newfound urgency to acquire a goaltender.

Brandon Bussi had somewhat of a night to forget, allowing five goals in regulation, including the equalizer during the final moments of regulation.

Well, the Friday morning hot stove is piping with new reports, and several NHL insiders believe that a Connor Hellebuyck trade could be very imminent and go down today, as talks have started to escalate.

The Hurricanes, who could be viewed as the frontrunner for Hellebuyck, are the only team known to have an offer on the table. With Brandon Bussi’s latest performance, it makes too much sense why Carolina should trade for the 3X Vezina winner.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Connor Hellebuyck for 3 Players

Connor Hellebuyck Trade is Imminent….

A Connor Hellebuyck trade could happen today (10/23), per multiple reports.

NHL Insider Darren Dreger wrote (late Thursday evening):

“There’s a sense there could be an agreement between the Jets and Hellebuyck to delay his physical until a later date out of respect to the Heritage classic. This weekend is about the game. Meanwhile, the focus to trade the star goalie remains.”

He then added (Friday morning):

“Okay, twist in the plot. Connor Hellebuyck trade talks are escalating it could go down today. Busy day developing. Stay tuned.”

One insider even said, ‘The saga is over,’ but did not name a team that Hellebuyck is going to.

“Saga” is right, as Connor Hellebuyck has been the biggest name on the trade block for the past few months.

Carolina has closely been linked to Helle all throughout the speculation and rumors, and with these recent reports indicating that a deal is imminent, it’s hard not to think that the Hurricanes are at least in the thick of trade talks with the Winnipeg Jets at the moment.