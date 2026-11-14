Hurricanes Dominate Kraken in NHL Global Series

The Carolina Hurricanes absolutely dominated the Seattle Kraken during the NHL Global Series in Helsinki, Finland.

On Thursday, the Hurricanes won 4-1 against the Kraken in the first of the two games in Finland. Then, on Saturday, Carolina beat Seattle once again, this time with a 5-1 win in team captain Jordan Staal’s long-awaited return to the lineup after missing 14 games with a calf injury.

Overall, in the two games, Carolina outscored Seattle 9-2 to win both of the contests and improve their season mark to an NHL-leading 16-3-2 with 34 points, the most in the league this season.

Hurricanes Thrash Kraken

The Hurricanes received scoring from all over their lineup on Saturday, with Mark Jankowski providing two goals, Andrei Svechnikov scoring twice, and Jackson Blake also chipping in once, while the Kraken’s lone goal was scored by Matty Beniers.

Carolina completely dominated the game from the get-go, as they took a 2-0 lead in the first period and never let the Kraken off the hook after that, as they kept pumping pucks at Seattle’s net and scored at will.

Overall, it was another terrific performance by a Hurricanes team that won the NHL Stanley Cup last season and looks to be a top contender to take the sport’s ultimate prize home once again.

Hurricanes Are a Well-Oiled Machine

It’s fair to say that the Hurricanes are a well-oiled machine, as this team tends to dominate their opponents from the opening puck drop to the end of the game.

There are no weaknesses on this Carolina roster, as the team has a stacked forward group, strong defense, and adequate goaltending. Therefore, there is no reason to think that Carolina can’t repeat as Stanley Cup champions once again, as the team has all the pieces necessary to make another deep playoff run and capture the third Stanley Cup in franchise history after having previously won it in 2006 and 2026.

With Staal back in the team’s lineup and leading with his voice, it makes this Hurricanes team even more dangerous as they look to keep up their winning ways and make another deep Stanley Cup playoff run next spring.