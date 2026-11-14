Jackson Blake’s Impressive Feat Puts Him in Connor McDavid Company

The Carolina Hurricanes are currently taking on the Seattle Kraken in the NHL’s Global Series.

As of the first period, the Canes lead 2-0.

Canes’ star Jackson Blake opened up the scoring with a beautiful one-timer to beat Joey Daccord.

With his first-period goal, Blake now has at least one point in eleven straight games.

That is extremely impressive, and it’s so impressive that it puts Blake in the company of the NHL’s biggest star, Connor McDavid.

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Jackson Blake’s Point Streak On Par with Connor McDavid

There’s no doubting that Connor McDavid is perhaps the most prolific offensive player in the NHL right now, but Blake’s 11-game point streak puts him in a similar stratosphere as McDavid this season.

Per Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff, “Jackson Blake’s 11-game point streak is the second longest in the NHL this season behind Connor McDavid’s active 20-game run.”

Blake has 21 points in 21 games.

It also puts into perspective just how great McDavid is. McDavid has 49 points in 20 games (11 goals, 38 assists).

The Carolina Hurricanes are simply a very well-oiled machine, and Blake’s stellar season thus far could earn him All-Star honors, especially if he remains in the same company (somewhat) as Connor McDavid.

Blake’s dad played several years in the NHL and was a very productive player, but as is the case sometimes with ‘Nepo’ athletes, Jackson Blake has a good chance to surpass all his dad’s marks if he remains on the ice consistently.

The Hurricanes inked Blake to an eight-year, $40 million contract extension during his rookie season, which is looking like an absolute bargain right about now.

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