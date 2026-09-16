Hurricanes Extend Team Captain Jordan Staal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that they have signed team captain Jordan Staal to a one-year contract extension with the club.

Staal was entering the final season of his current contract that pays him $2.975 million this coming season. Now, he has re-signed for one more year on top of that.

Hurricanes Re-Sign Jordan Staal

Per Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Staal has been re-signed to a one-year, $4.9 million deal for the 2027-28 season, with up to $5.1 million in additional performance bonuses.

“Hurricanes announce a one-year Jordan Staal extension for 2027-28 $4M signing bonus $900K salary Up to $5.1M in additional performance bonuses,” Friedman wrote on X.

Hurricanes Comment on Jordan Staal Extension

In a press release posted to their official team website, the Hurricanes commented on the Staal contract extension.

“Jordan is not only our captain, he’s the bedrock of the culture we’ve established in this organization. His leadership and on-ice performance throughout last season and especially in the playoffs was a primary factor in bringing the Stanley Cup back to Raleigh,” said Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky.

Staal was originally acquired by the Hurricanes from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012. Since then, he has turned into one of the most important players in franchise history for the Hurricanes, as he just helped guide the team to the second Stanley Cup in the team’s history when they beat the Vegas Golden Knights in this year’s NHL Finals.

Staal was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoff MVP after helping score clutch goals and provide invaluable leadership to the Hurricanes along the way as they made it all the way to the finals and won their second Stanley Cup as a franchise.

In addition, it was the second time in Staal’s personal history that he hoisted the Stanley Cup, as he previously won it during his time with the Penguins.

At age 38, this new contract will carry Staal through his age-40 season, at which time he could very well decide to walk away from the sport. But for right now, he plans on captaining the Hurricanes for at least the next two seasons.