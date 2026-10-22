Hurricanes Have ‘Non-Nikishin’ Offer on Table for Hellebuyck

The Carolina Hurricanes don’t seem to be going away in the Connor Hellebuyck sweepstakes.

The Metro Division club has been linked to the Winnipeg Jets netminder for a while now. And for a long time, it appeared that RFA defenseman Alexander Nikishin was the main piece of any deal involving Carolina. However, the Russian blueliner’s reluctance to sign seems to have forced the Hurricanes to move on.

And so now, the Canes have a “non-Nikishin” deal on the table for Hellebuyck.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed how the Hurricanes do business. And it seems that the organization has reached a point where they have pretty much made their best pitch to the Jets.

“If Nikishin was going to go to Winnipeg, this deal might be done already. But I did have a couple of people tell me on Wednesday that Carolina does have an offer for Hellebuyck that no longer involves him… So, I think whatever Carolina’s got out there is a non-Nikishin package.”

As for what the pieces in that deal might be, remains unclear. Friedman did not get into the specifics of such a deal. But what does seem relatively certain is that it’s not a mind-shocking package.

“Now, if it was so spectacular to the Jets, this trade would be done already… Carolina, I think, has something out there that’s a change from where they originally were and they remain interested.”

Under those circumstances, whatever the Hurricanes’ offer may be, it doesn’t look like it has really moved the needle.

Hurricanes, Jets Facing ‘Deadline’ in Potential Hellebuyck Deal

The Connor Hellebuyck situation has bubbled back to the surface, amid the ending of this team-imposed suspension on Friday. That’s when the three-time Vezina Trophy winner will likely report to the team and become eligible to play.

That’s why there has been an artificial deadline for a Hellebuyck trade slapped on any team, including the Hurricanes, looking to make a trade for the gold medal winner.

The bottom line is that there is no real deadline for any deal to get done. In fact, some of the pundits believe that the Jets will pay Hellebuyck, but ask him to stay away from the team. If that’s the case, Hellebuyck won’t be playing anytime soon.

So, even if there is that artificial deadline, it won’t really make a difference.

Carolina Stuck with Nikishin, Too

The other angle to this situation is that the Hurricanes are stuck with Nikishin, as well. It doesn’t seem like he’s budging from his demands, making him virtually immovable at this point.

Now, there is some chatter that Nikishin will eventually cave. It’s unclear whether that will be the actual case. Another more logical perspective is that he’ll just head back to Russia until something works out in the NHL.

Perhaps that might be the case.

Getting some separation between himself and his ongoing contract squabble in North America might be the best thing. Maybe in a few months, everyone can revisit the situation and either work out a new contract or make a trade happen.