Hurricanes Reach Remarkable NHL-Leading Mark After 21 Games

There is hardly a facet of the game that the Carolina Hurricanes haven’t dominated at their quarter-season mark.

At 34 points, Carolina is currently tied with the Minnesota Wild and one point behind the Edmonton Oilers so far in 2026-27.

One reason for their dominance through 21 games? Carolina, alongside Edmonton and Minnesota, has led the league with 12 multi-goal wins. However, Carolina leads the league in multi-goal wins per game, with .571.

Minnesota and Edmonton have both played 22 games, giving them .545 multi-goal wins per contest.

The Hurricanes have also scored at least four goals in all 12 of those games. Even the best teams in hockey aren’t immune to Carolina’s dominance in these multi-goal wins. The Montreal Canadiens, whom Carolina will meet on Thursday, lost to them by a score of 6-4 on Oct. 6.

Hurricanes Own One Of NHL’s Most Impressive Winning Trends

There are many reasons behind Carolina’s outburst. One of them is that they have several players scoring an onslaught of goals. They currently have four players who have scored 10 or more goals this season. One of those players is Mark Jankowski, who has never surpassed 17 goals in a single campaign.

While this is impressive, there is still room to keep improving. Carolina initially looked as though a Stanley Cup hangover hit them early this season. They lost 1-0 to the Florida Panthers before losing 5-2 against the Washington Capitals in their first two games.

It took an extra period for them to beat the Philadelphia Flyers in their third game of the season. At the quarter-way mark, Philadelphia still can’t figure out how to score consistently.

Fortunately for Carolina, Philadelphia and Washington became two of the 12 teams the Hurricanes beat in their respective second meetings. Those meetings came during a five-game streak when Carolina beat each opponent by two or more goals between Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

Carolina is now returning to the States on a four-game streak of multi-goal wins that started on Nov. 5 against the New York Islanders. If it wasn’t for a slip-up against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 3, Carolina could have found itself on a six-game streak. They had beaten the Winnipeg Jets 7-0 on Nov. 1.

Carolina’s Quarter-Season Dominance Extends Across The Lineup

At 16-3-2 and leading the league with 87 goals scored, this isn’t a Carolina Hurricanes team with just four players producing at a high level. For those who haven’t scored many goals, like Jackson Blake, Nikolaj Ehlers, Seth Jarvis, and William Carrier, they have been among the forward group’s best playmakers.

Players like Carrier hold even more weight with their production. Through the quarter-way mark, Carrier has averaged just 12:55 of ice time per game. Jarvis is another one who stands out, as he missed the first 11 games following an offseason surgery.

With the Hurricanes clicking and looking better than ever at virtually every spot in the lineup, it isn’t far-fetched to believe Carolina will triple their multi-goal wins as 2026-27 enters its second quarter.

Unless injuries strike, expect more dominant hockey from a team that appears to be at full strength returning from Finland.